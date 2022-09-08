Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Devastating scenes as deteriorating Faith physically attacks Cain

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday, September 8 2022) reveals Faith mistakes Cain for Shadrach has her illness gets worse.

Meanwhile Sandra has a plan to get Liv away from the village, and Nate breaks things off with Naomi.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Faith gets confused (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith’s condition gets worse

Faith is frightened when all signs point to her having to relinquish control over her life as her illness gets worse.

Faith makes the decision that she wants Cain to have lasting power of attorney after she decides on a DNR (Do not resuscitate).

Chas is upset but understands Faith’s decision.

But it’s upsetting as the family contemplate the idea of Faith not being able to make her own decisions anymore.

Cain decides to ask Ethan for advice.

After speaking to him, he goes to see Faith so he can finalise the details of her dying wishes.

Whilst going over Faith’s wishes, the distress causes Faith to become confused.

She starts to believe that Cain is her ex-husband, Shadrach.

Cain is shocked when Faith picks up a frying pan and starts waving it around.

She screams for him to get away from her…

Sandra continues to manipulate things (Credit: ITV)

Sandra and Liv leave?

Mandy is alarmed when she hears that Liv has had alcohol and is immediately worried.

She tries to hide her concern but doesn’t do a good job. Meanwhile Sandra tries her best to fuel Liv’s insecurities around her alcoholism.

As she continues to fuel the situation, Sandra suggests to Liv that they go on a last minute trip abroad.

What will Liv do?

Naomi tries to plead with Nate (Credit: ITV)

Nate breaks things off with Naomi

Nate confronts Naomi over Nicola‘s attack and her lies.

Naomi feels guilty and pleads with Nate to see the real her, but he’s resistant, still shocked by what he’s learnt.

However Nate makes the decision to end things between them. Later he starts to worry if he was too harsh on her.

Meanwhile Rodney has a go at Ethan for supporting Naomi. Ethan feels terrible for Nicola, who is clearly struggling.

