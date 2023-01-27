Emmerdale spoilers: Mack’s baby secret out as Charity presses self-destruct

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as Mack’s baby secret is revealed, Charity presses the self-destruct button.

Last year, Mackenzie Boyd cheated on partner Charity Dingle with Chloe Harris.

Chloe is now pregnant with his child.

But, with Charity set to find out, how will she react as her world shatters into pieces?

Will the truth about Mack and Chloe bring out the old Charity Dingle?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story below.

Mack cheated on Charity with Chloe, who now bears his child (Credit: ITV)

When did Mack cheat on Charity?

Mack and Charity were tested after losing their unborn child in a heartbreaking ectopic pregnancy storyline last year.

As the pressure got too much, the pair fought and argued.

Thinking that they were on a break, Mack cheated on Charity with Chloe, in a one-night stand.

Immediately regretting his indiscretion, Mack tried to put the affair behind him.

However, Chloe revealed that she was carrying his baby.

How will Charity react when she learns the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Mack has tried to placate Chloe and keep the secret from Charity ever since.

He recently vowed to do the right thing by Chloe and the baby.

Still, it seemed as though Mack was successful in keeping his secret from Charity – with their relationship now back on track.

However, in an explosive upcoming storyline, Mack’s secret is set to be revealed.

Will heartbreak result in an explosive outburst from Charity? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity self-destructs as Mack’s baby secret comes out?

In upcoming episodes, Charity will learn that Mack cheated on her with Chloe.

She will find out that he is the father of Chloe’s child… but how will she react?

Mackenzie cannot keep this secret forever and it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out and Mack is exposed.

They’re planning a big Dingle-style wedding, but the past is going to come crashing down to spoil the future.

With the news that Mack cheated on her, could Charity press the self-destruct button? We’ve seen her do it before, but how far will this latest betrayal push her?

What will this revelation do to Charity?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!