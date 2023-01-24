Emmerdale star Emma Atkins confirms love split for Charity and Mack

Currently in Emmerdale, Mack is desperate to keep his and Chloe’s baby secret safe from his fiancée, Charity.

He’s doing everything he can to get Chloe to leave him alone, but it seems that his secret will come out.

Charity Dingle star, Emma Atkins, has now announced that Charity and Mack will split.

Mack has been keeping a guilty secret (Credit: ITV)

Mack’s been keeping his baby a secret from Charity

When Charity suffered an ectopic pregnancy, Mack was desperate for them to try for another baby.

Charity disagreed, making Mack act irrationally and have a one-night stand with Chloe.

As a result, Chloe is pregnant with Mack’s baby.

Mack was doing his best to distance himself from Chloe, promising to provide for the baby but ordering her to stay clear.

However, when Chloe was made homeless by Amy, she was sent to hospital where Charity offered her a place to stay at her house – living with Mack.

Since then, Mack has tried to push Chloe out of the house, even putting a deposit down on a flat in Leeds for her.

But, it seems as though Charity will soon find out the truth about Mack’s secret baby, despite his efforts to conceal the truth from her.

Emma has confirmed the news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emmerdale: Emma Atkins confirms love split for Charity

With Charity and Mack set to get married, Emma Atkins has spoken out about wedding plans for the couple, revealing to The Metro: “I can imagine it’s going to be big, bold and brassy.

“Typical Charity wanting everyone to know that this is her big day which will obviously be way more contrasting for all the awfulness that is hiding behind the day.”

However, she then revealed that she doesn’t see how Charity and Mack can possibly stay together when the truth comes out, stating: “I shouldn’t imagine they’ll be able to stay together if and when it does come out.”

“That’s a shame in a way as I love working with Lawrence.

“But who knows, maybe she would find it in her to forgive him.

“But at this point in time I can’t see that happening because Charity has put all of her trust in him. So when it does come out I think it will be such a shock.

“And the word shock is probably going to be the understatement of the year.”

With a love split on the horizon, will Charity and Mack get the chance to tie the knot before the truth comes out?

Or, will Charity and Mack split up before they say ‘I do?’

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will you be sad to see Charity and Mack split? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!