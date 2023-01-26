Emmerdale fans full of praise as Cathy’s never-done-before storyline is revealed

Cathy’s never-done-before storyline was finally revealed in Emmerdale after the young teen opened up about her heavy periods.

Fans could tell that something has been bothering Cathy for quite some time now as she’s recently been taking her frustrations out on her family.

After a heart-warming conversation with Bernice, Cathy finally opened up about what has been troubling her.

And viewers were quick to praise the soap for giving Cathy ‘such an important storyline’.

Bernice talks to Cathy about her heavy periods (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cathy’s never-done-before storyline kicks off

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has previously teased that Cathy’s storyline is something that’s never been done in a soap before.

She said: “It’s a challenging [storyline] and I think it’s one a lot of parents will connect with. It’s one I haven’t seen a soap do before either.”

We’ve all been trying to rack our brains and figure what her storyline could possibly be.

But our questions were finally answered when Cathy‘s never-done-before storyline was explained in last night’s episode.

From lashing out at Bob to smashing her brother’s guitar, the troubled teen has been suffering from some violent outbursts recently.

So what is going on with Cathy?

Cathy’s motive behind her strange behaviour was finally revealed after an emotional scene between Cathy and an unlikely friend, Bernice.

After Bernice caught her washing her skirt in the sink, Cathy opened up about her menstrual struggles.

She admitted that she is ashamed of her heavy periods and explained that it is the reason why she missed her mock exam.

Bernice urged Cathy to talk with Manpreet about her situation and Manpreet will write her a prescription for the pill.

Cathy is relieved to have finally gotten the help she needs.

Cathy opens up about her periods in never-done-before storyline on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans praise ‘important’ storyline as Cathy opens up about menstrual struggles

Fans were impressed by Cathy’s storyline and rushed to Twitter to praise the soap for covering an ‘important’ topic.

One viewer tweeted: “Cathy’s storyline is so, so important! Crazy how periods are still so stigmatised, hopefully this helps to make a difference #Emmerdale.”

Another said: “Such an important scene between Cathy and Bernice. Cathy opening up on her periods #Emmerdale.”

Someone else wrote: “Already love Cathy’s storyline. So relatable for anyone on their period and it’s acted so well. As a young teenager myself it’s great to see periods talked about, especially with how they impact education, the stress we experience. Thank you.”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023- meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What are your thoughts on Cathy’s storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.