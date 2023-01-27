Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy and Mandy sleep together as his mental health spirals

Paddy takes solace in the arms of his ex

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as Paddy Kirk’s mental health spirals, he sleeps with ex wife Mandy Dingle again.

Paddy has been left feeling depressed and alone after splitting from cheating Chas.

Can Paddy find love with Mandy, or will this new romance only make Paddy’s mental health crisis worse?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Paddy looking upset in Emmerdale
The village vet is struggling right now (Credit: ITV)

Paddy grows depressed after splitting from Chas

Paddy discovered last year that Chas had been cheating on him with Al Chapman.

Chas and Al had planned to run away together, and take daughter Eve with her.

Following Al’s death, Paddy discovered the truth about the affair.

He also learned that Chas had driven son Aaron away after he stumbled across her affair.

A tearful Paddy shouts in Chas's face on Emmerdale
Paddy cut off all ties with Chas after learning of her lies (Credit: ITV)

Paddy confronted Chas outside of the house she had planned to move into with Al.

He then demanded that she leave the village and told her that he would seek sole custody of Eve.

Now alone, Paddy is feeling depressed and lonely.

His distraction and depression led him to almost kill Vinny’s dog, Chip, in a terrible mistake.

And now, spoilers for an upcoming storyline have revealed that Paddy’s state will cause him to fall into the arms of ex wife Mandy.

Vinny tries to appease Mandy by making her guest of honour
Will Mandy provide comfort – and is it a good idea? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy falls into Mandy’s arms

Taking comfort in Mandy’s company, Paddy opens up about his feelings.

Sharing a bottle of wine in the Woolpack, the pair reminisce on old, better times.

As they take a trip down memory lane, old passions are reignited, and their eyes lock.

Paddy and Mandy soon fall into bed together.

Will Paddy’s reunion with Mandy help, or will this just cause further heartbreak and depression for Paddy?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Chas Finds Paddy Losing Control Of Eve's Play Date

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers Paddy Kirk

Trending Articles

EastEnders: Whitney and Zack looking troubled
EastEnders confirms emotional baby storyline for Whitney and Zack
Meghan during Netfilx show and Prince Harry on Late Show
Meghan and Harry dealt blow as Americans urge them to ‘apologise and move back to UK’
Coronation Street: Maria looks shocked as Alya is stabbed
Coronation Street fans call out huge ‘mistake’ as Alya is stabbed
The Inheritance Channel 5
Gaynor Faye returns to acting for first time since tragic death of her mum Kay Mellor
Jamie Borthwick squinting, Jermaine Jenas looking cross on The One Show
The One Show under fire from BBC viewers for treatment of EastEnders’ Jamie Borthwick last night
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King on Go Local series
Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King make big announcement