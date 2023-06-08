As Caleb makes enemies across the entire village, all the suspects and their motives for pushing him

As the truth about Caleb spread amongst the villagers in Emmerdale tonight (Thursday June 8, 2023), Caleb made quite the number of enemies (and potential suspects!)

He successfully made his own family turn against him as well as starting a war with Kim. Next week he’ll pay the price as someone pushes him off a woodland ridge.

But, as Caleb makes enemies across the entire village, here’s all the suspects and their motives for pushing him.

Kim doesn’t let anyone get one over her (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale suspects: Kim

Everything Caleb’s done has been to spite Kim but it seems he’s finally met his match as Kim rumbled his plans.

Kim’s watched Caleb try to steal her money, set up fake business deals and be responsible for Nicky’s using of Gabby.

Tonight, Kim told Gabby that she wouldn’t let Caleb get away with this. She already had her gun ‘loaded’ and her finger was already ‘on the trigger.’

But, could Kim kill Caleb? Or would death be any easy way out for him? Does Kim have another form of punishment in mind or is she about to go in for the kill?

Will always protects his family (Credit: ITV)

Will

The thing about Will is that he always protects his family. He’s not afraid to get his hands dirty and even buried Malone’s body just to protect Dawn and Harriet.

Also, not that long ago he could be seen kidnapping Dawn’s ex Alex and threatening him in the barn.

Tonight, Will beat up Caleb’s associate, Adrian, proving that he can be violent. And, when Caleb told him that he’d get back what he’s owed, Will told him that he would ‘die trying’.

But, will it be Will who gives Caleb that shove off the woodland ridge? We wouldn’t put it past him.

Gabby’s bound to want revenge (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale suspects: Gabby

Because of Caleb, Nicky’s broken Gabby’s heart. She had her dream wedding ruined after finding out that the man she was set to marry is gay. And, in love with someone else. Oh, and he’s also after her money.

Gabby was in tears tonight, bursting through Home Farm until she found Caleb. She wasn’t shy in confronting him and blaming him for ruining her day.

Gabby’s made it clear that she wants Caleb to pay for what’s he’s done to her. But, as Gabby feels as if her life has been destroyed, will she get her revenge and push Caleb?

Will Nicky push his own dad? (Credit: ITV)

Nicky

Nicky’s got every right to be angry at Caleb right now. He’s made him live a life of lies, forcing him to marry someone he had no interest in.

Caleb’s ruined Nicky’s relationship with Ally, has both emotionally and physically hurt him, and has been willing to throw him under the bus to protect himself.

But, will Nicky’s resentment of his dad bubble into an act of violence? Or, will Nicky make amends with his dad (after all he’s not got anyone else left by his side has he?)

Will Ally harm Caleb? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale suspects: Ally

Ally wanted to start a new life with Nicky, telling him to leave Gabby behind. Nicky eventually cancelled the wedding, albeit on the wedding day itself, but this wasn’t good enough for Ally.

Tonight, Ally found out that Nicky had been marrying Gabby to take her shares of Home Farm. He couldn’t believe that Nicky could sink so low and told him that he didn’t know him anymore.

Ally then ended his relationship with Nicky. But, will Ally blame Caleb for ruining his and Nicky’s relationship because of his plan? Will he take revenge by pushing him off the ridge?

Could this be Leyla’s final straw? (Credit: ITV)

Leyla

Leyla’s been through a lot recently. She’s struggled with a drug addiction, has watched her marriage crumble, has been kidnapped and has almost lost Jacob to a stab wound.

Now, Leyla finally thought that she’d found some happiness in Caleb. However, it turns out that he wasn’t the man she thought he was.

But, will this be the final straw? Will this huge Caleb revelation finally be the thing that makes Leyla lash out? Will she be the one to push Caleb?

Has Cain got it in him? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale suspects: Cain

Nobody messes with Cain. It wasn’t easy for Cain to let Caleb into his life so now that the truth has come out, Cain’s bound to want to make Caleb pay for making him look like a fool.

Cain’s already shoved Caleb to the ground, furious that he’s betrayed the family. It took a lot for Cain to team up with Kim, and viewers know all to well what Cain’s been capable of in the past.

Cain could easily kill Caleb although he may be more cautious after everything that happened with Kyle and Al. Would Cain want to risk leaving his family behind and going to prison again? Could Cain push Caleb?

Moira’s killed before (Credit: ITV)

Moira

Let’s remember, Moira’s killed before and could easily kill again (remember Emma Barton?)

Caleb betrayed her trust, meddling with the farm’s machinery so that she’d be forced to sell the farm. He also made her risk losing Holly’s field, something that means the world to her.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Moira was furious with what Caleb had done to her family and the farm.

But, will she teach Caleb a lesson and attempt to finish him off? It wouldn’t be the first time she’s pushed someone!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

