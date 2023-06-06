In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday June 6), Nicky confesses that he’s gay as Gabby is left reeling.

It’s Nicky and Gabby’s wedding day but Nicky can’t hide the truth any longer and tells Gabby that he’s gay.

How will Caleb react as Nicky threatens his plan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicky reveals his true sexuality (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky confesses he’s gay to Gabby

Nicky and Gabby’s wedding day has arrived. As both parties get ready for their big day, Caleb introduces Adrian to Kim.

Caleb’s thrilled when Kim doesn’t seem to suspect anything, with his plan heading in the right direction.

However, whilst in her wedding dress, Gabby drops a huge bombshell on her future husband – she wants him to adopt Thomas.

Nicky’s overwhelmed by this and can no longer hide his sexuality from Gabby, revealing that he’s actually gay, cancelling the wedding.

As Gabby’s left reeling, what will Caleb do when he finds out what Nicky’s done?

Bear misreads the situation (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear tries to kiss Mandy

Tonight, Paddy finds it hilarious when he sees Bear tidying up his beard – he has no idea of his father’s intentions.

Bear misunderstands a conversation between him and Paddy and thinks that Paddy’s fine with him pursuing Mandy. With this, he invites Mandy for lunch with him.

However, things soon take a turn when Bear leans in to kiss Mandy. Mandy’s stunned and rushes off.

Charity gets a surprise (Credit: ITV)

Charity “forgets” her birthday

Tonight, Charity pretends to have forgotten her birthday after everything that’s gone on with Mack.

However, she’s delighted when Noah, Ryan and Moses surprise her by singing Happy Birthday.

Charles’ attention is elsewhere (Credit: ITV)

Charles is distracted

Last night (Monday June 5), Charles received a mysterious phone call and rushed off.

Tonight, Charles is preoccupied by something as he cleans the Church will Claudette. Trying to get him to focus, Claudette critiques his sermons. But, what’s got Charles so distracted?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.