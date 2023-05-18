Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb pressures Nicky as Gabby gets suspicious?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb pressures Nicky to go ahead with the wedding as Gabby gets suspicious.

A worried Caleb tells Nicky that he needs to marry Gabby soon before she susses out that something’s not right.

But, will Nicky stick to the plan and continue with the wedding plans? Will Gabby find out the truth in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicky’s feelings lie elsewhere (Credit: ITV)

Nicky wants to end things with Gabby

Nicky has made his feelings clear when it comes to Caleb’s desire for him to marry Gabby and get his hands on the Home Farm shares.

He’s threatened to end things with Gabby as he has no feelings for her despite Caleb telling him not to rebel.

Gabby is none the wiser and truly believes that Nicky is in love with her, planning her dream wedding. However, she has started to become suspicious due to his wishes to get married as soon as possible.

She has no idea though that Nicky is secretly seeing his ‘friend’ Ally and likes men. How much longer can Nicky keep this a secret for?

Caleb tells Nicky to speed things up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb pressures Nicky

Next week, Caleb puts pressure on Nicky to speed things up and move his wedding to Gabby forward a bit.

He then celebrates as the malware on Kim’s laptop gives him access to Kim’s bank accounts, excited that his plan seems to be working.

Later on, Gabby asks Nicky to sleep with her but he suggests that wait until they’re married before having sex again.

Carrying on with the wedding planning, Gabby asks Bernice to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. She’s completely unaware that Nicky isn’t interested in her.

But, will Nicky call things off with Gabby and goes against Caleb’s wishes? Will Gabby find out the truth before it’s too late?

