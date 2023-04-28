In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, tensions continues to intensify between Caleb and Nicky as Caleb’s latest move angers his son.

Nicky’s started to become more resistant to Caleb’s plan to take Home Farm, with his latest move making him furious.

But, what does Caleb do to make Nicky so angry? How long will Nicky let his dad control his life in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nicky has tried to fight against his dad’s plan (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky’s not happy with Caleb’s plan

When Emmerdale revealed that Nicky is Caleb’s son, Nicky demanded that his dad stuck to the plan. They had both teamed up to attempt to take Home Farm from Kim.

Nicky blamed Caleb for sleeping with Leyla, threatening to tell his mum. He told Caleb that they needed to focus on putting a roof over Nicky’s mum’s head.

However, now, Nicky seems to be having second thoughts about the plan and is becoming rather resistant to his dad’s control.

Caleb was happy to stand by and watch Cain beat up his son, explaining that he would do whatever it takes to get Home Farm back.

Caleb is currently forcing Nicky to continue with his engagement to Gabby so that he can ultimately take her shares. However, Nicky has made it clear that he doesn’t want to carry on pretending.

Nicky has been seeing a guy called Ally behind Gabby’s back, with Caleb unaware of Nicky’s sexuality. Now, Caleb’s latest move could be the final straw for Nicky.

Nicky isn’t happy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky is furious at Caleb

Nicky’s proved that he doesn’t agree with his dad’s plans and has already asked him to change his mind about some aspects of it.

He’s asked Caleb to go easy on Gabby and has asked if his fake engagement is even needed in order for them to take Home Farm.

Next week, Nicky’s anger bubbles over Caleb’s latest move. But, what does Caleb do to anger Nicky? Will it cause Nicky to boycott the plan and ruin Caleb’s chances at winning back what he thinks should be his?

