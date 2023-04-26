Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Caleb accused Nicky of cheating on Gabby with another woman. Nicky is clearly wobbling over their joint plot to ruin Kim Tate, but will he crack and ruin everything?

Nicky insisted to his dad that hadn’t slept with another woman. But he said he didn’t want to continue pretending to be in a relationship with Gabby anymore.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a downfall for Caleb Miligan – and it’s all down to his own son, Nicky.

Caleb controlled Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb controlled Nicky

Last night, Caleb accused Nicky of sleeping with another woman after he heard that Nicky didn’t spend the night with Gabby.

Nicky responded by telling him that he hadn’t slept with another woman. However, he revealed he didn’t want to pretend to be in a relationship with Gabby anymore.

Caleb thought that he was overreacting and told him that he shouldn’t complain as Gabby is a good-looking woman. Caleb told Nicky that he couldn’t end things with Gabby as he needed their plan to work so that they could take Home Farm from Kim.

Nicky felt controlled as he was forced to hide his sexuality from Caleb, continuing to play his part with Gabby.

Caleb hasn’t supported his son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict that Nicky will turn on Caleb

Caleb has proved that he doesn’t have his son’s best interests at heart, forcing him to marry a woman he has no interest in.

He’s also stood by and watched Cain beat Nicky up without intervening. In response to this, Nicky has felt like a second priority to Caleb, with Home Farm taking his number one spot.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted that Caleb will suffer from a downfall – and it will be all down to Nicky.

One fan commented: “Why do I have a feeling Nicky will turn on Caleb and tell Cain everything and that he’s Cain’s nephew?”

🤔the cracks were showing last night between Nicky & Caleb & daddy doesn't know his son is gay…

interesting.

A second Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “The cracks were showing last night between Nicky and Caleb and daddy doesn’t know his son is gay… interesting. Can definitely see Nicky turning on Caleb.”

Another person commented: “If Caleb’s plans go wrong it’ll be because of Nicky’s unpredictable behaviour. Never send a boy to do a man’s job is rather apt.”

Could Caleb’s plan crumble because of Nicky? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Nicky turn on Caleb?

Nicky’s made his feelings clear that he doesn’t approve of what Caleb is making him do, becoming more resistant to Caleb’s control.

As Caleb continues to put pressure on Nicky to stick to the original plan, could Nicky turn on Caleb and be responsible for his downfall?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

