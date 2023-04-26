Emmerdale's Nicky and Caleb are with the Emmerdale background and logo
Emmerdale fans predict Caleb’s downfall – and it’s all down to Nicky

Fans have predicted a huge twist

By Tamzin Meyer

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday April 25, 2023), Caleb accused Nicky of cheating on Gabby with another woman. Nicky is clearly wobbling over their joint plot to ruin Kim Tate, but will he crack and ruin everything?

Nicky insisted to his dad that hadn’t slept with another woman. But he said he didn’t want to continue pretending to be in a relationship with Gabby anymore.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted a downfall for Caleb Miligan – and it’s all down to his own son, Nicky.

Emmerdale's Nicky and Caleb are arguing
Caleb controlled Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb controlled Nicky

Last night, Caleb accused Nicky of sleeping with another woman after he heard that Nicky didn’t spend the night with Gabby.

Nicky responded by telling him that he hadn’t slept with another woman. However, he revealed he didn’t want to pretend to be in a relationship with Gabby anymore.

Caleb thought that he was overreacting and told him that he shouldn’t complain as Gabby is a good-looking woman. Caleb told Nicky that he couldn’t end things with Gabby as he needed their plan to work so that they could take Home Farm from Kim.

Nicky felt controlled as he was forced to hide his sexuality from Caleb, continuing to play his part with Gabby.

Caleb watches as Nicky doubles over from his beating by Cain
Caleb hasn’t supported his son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict that Nicky will turn on Caleb

Caleb has proved that he doesn’t have his son’s best interests at heart, forcing him to marry a woman he has no interest in.

He’s also stood by and watched Cain beat Nicky up without intervening. In response to this, Nicky has felt like a second priority to Caleb, with Home Farm taking his number one spot.

Now, Emmerdale fans have predicted that Caleb will suffer from a downfall – and it will be all down to Nicky.

One fan commented: “Why do I have a feeling Nicky will turn on Caleb and tell Cain everything and that he’s Cain’s nephew?”

A second Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “The cracks were showing last night between Nicky and Caleb and daddy doesn’t know his son is gay… interesting. Can definitely see Nicky turning on Caleb.”

Another person commented: “If Caleb’s plans go wrong it’ll be because of Nicky’s unpredictable behaviour. Never send a boy to do a man’s job is rather apt.”

Could Caleb’s plan crumble because of Nicky? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Nicky turn on Caleb?

Nicky’s made his feelings clear that he doesn’t approve of what Caleb is making him do, becoming more resistant to Caleb’s control.

As Caleb continues to put pressure on Nicky to stick to the original plan, could Nicky turn on Caleb and be responsible for his downfall?

Emmerdale - Nicky Wants To Walk Away (25th April 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

