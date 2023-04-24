Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb stands by as Cain attacks Nicky

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (April 24) reveal that Cain Dingle attacks Nicky Miligan after catching him red-handed and up to no good in the garage. But how far will Cain go in doling out punishment to the naughty nanny?

Elsewhere, Chloe’s struggles as a new mum are alleviated by support from a loved one. But which face from the past returns in her time of need?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky gets on the wrong side of Cain

Determined to raise funds for his scheme with Caleb, Nicky plots to break into the garage to steal the Audi that’s parked inside. Picking the garage lock, Nicky sneaks inside.

He frantically searches for keys to the Audi, unaware that a solemn Cain is standing behind him, watching everything. As Cain makes his presence known, Nicky tries to talk his way out of trouble.

Having none of it, Cain retaliates by punching Nicky in the stomach. While Caleb watches, Nicky reels over in pain. Glancing up at his dad for help, Nicky is furious when Caleb refuses to intervene. Nicky snatches a spanner from the side, but Cain hits him in the face, hard.

Later, Cain goes to the Woolpack for Moira’s birthday. However, she can tell from his demeanor that Cain is in no mood to celebrate.

Disappointed in himself, Cain tells Moira what happened in the garage. As Cain broods over his actions, Moira tells him that he’s making good progress with his anger.

Outside, in the beer garden, Caleb seethes as Nicky tells him that we wanted to steal the Audi. Caleb tells him to stay in his lane, while Nicky’s resentment festers.

Chloe struggles with motherhood

Elsewhere, Chloe is struggling with baby Rueben. She’s feeling unhappy and stressed-out as she talks with Amy.

However, her mood is boosted by a pep talk from mum Kerry, who calls via Facetime. Following Kerry’s call, Chloe feels supported and much happier.

Amy is relieved to see that Kerry seems to have gotten through to stressed-out Chloe.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!