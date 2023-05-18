In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Bear reckons that he has a chance with Mandy after setting his sights on her.

He’s unaware that Mandy has feelings for his son – Paddy – and is unable to fully move on no matter how hard she tries to distract herself.

But, will sparks fly between Mandy and Bear? Can Bear work his magic and woo Mandy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mandy has feelings for Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mandy still loves Paddy

Ever since Paddy ended things with Chas he’s been seeking comfort and support in his ex, Mandy, with the pair having slept together.

Paddy soon regretted sleeping with Mandy and disappeared from the village. Mandy then supported him through his mental illness struggle as he attempted to end his own life.

With this, Paddy kissed Mandy again but felt selfish for not considering her feelings. He then apologised to her.

However, Paddy is unaware that Mandy does have strong feelings for him and wants to get back with him. She’s been afraid of telling him how she really feels.

Vinny has told Mandy to distract herself and try to move on from Paddy, encouraging her to sign up for a dating app. But, will Mandy give another guy a try?

Will Mandy give Bear a chance? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear wants to get with Mandy

Next week, Bear thinks that he might have a chance with Mandy as he starts to develop feelings for her as they talk in the Woolpack.

However, viewers will know that this makes for quite the sticky situation as Bear is Paddy’s dad. As Mandy’s hiding her true feelings for Paddy, Bear’s completely unaware that she still likes his son and thinks that he’s got a chance of getting with her himself.

But, will Mandy force herself to move on from Paddy and look for a perfect distraction in Bear? Does Bear have a chance with Mandy?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Mandy give Bear a chance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!