In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mandy and Paddy kiss once more before Paddy flees from her, causing Mandy to hide her feelings.

After kissing Mandy, Paddy immediately regrets what he’s done and apologises for sending Mandy the wrong message.

Mandy struggles to conceal her true feelings as Paddy rushes off. But, will they both learn to give into their feelings in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy kisses Mandy and then apologises (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy and Paddy kiss

Mandy reaches out to a struggling Paddy and is overjoyed when he agrees to come round for lunch. Mandy tries to reassure Paddy that he’s grieving as expected.

However, things soon turn intimate again between the two of them, leaving Mandy rather confused about how she should be feeling.

Reflecting on their past relationship, the pair end up kissing each other again. However, Paddy soon flees the situation, with Mandy being given mixed messages. But, will she confess her true feelings to Paddy?

Paddy regrets the kiss (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy apologies for the kiss

Later on, Paddy speaks to Mandy and apologises for going too far and kissing her. Mandy’s forced to hold back her true feelings and brush it off.

Speaking to Vinny, Mandy tells him that she’s going to sign up to an online dating app. However, Vinny worries that she’s gone too far and has now blurred the boundaries with Paddy.

After Mandy helps Liam set himself up on a dating app too, Mandy can’t help but have her mind return back to Paddy as she gets a match on the app.

With Paddy trying to get himself back on track by confiding with others at a Man Club in another village, will Mandy feel comfortable in confessing her true feelings now that Paddy is moving towards a better place?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Mandy confess her true feelings to Paddy? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!