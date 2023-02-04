Emmerdale's Mandy is making a move on Paddy and, in a bubble, Paddy is looking concerned
Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy makes her move on Paddy

Mandy still loves Paddy

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mandy makes her move on Paddy as she rushes to comfort him after seeing him upset.

As Paddy watches Chas move on with a ‘new man’, Mandy gives him her support.

But, how does Mandy make her move on Paddy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mandy has Paddy’s back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy gives Paddy her support

Next week, Paddy’s heartbroken when he sees Chas flirting with Kev the Drayman.

As his jealousy rises, Chas tells Paddy that he can no longer control her life.

It’s his choice whether he continues to live with her or not.

Mandy watches this bitter exchange much to Paddy’s horror.

Later on, Paddy tries to hide from Mandy but he can’t escape.

Paddy confesses to Mandy that he has no sense of direction anymore, feeling lost now that he’s no longer with Chas.

Mandy sees Paddy’s vulnerability and puts her arm on him for support.

As Paddy admits that he still loves Chas, Mandy confesses that she knows exactly how he feels.

Paddy is given food for thought as he ponders Mandy’s words.

But, does Mandy have an ulterior motive for comforting Paddy?

Paddy looks sad as he sits with Mandy, talking on Emmerdale
Mandy’s feelings become clear (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy makes a move on Paddy

After having a heart to heart, Mandy and Paddy share a bottle of wine at in the back of The Woolpack.

However, things get awkward as they try to avoid making eye contact with each other, realising what Mandy’s confession means.

Does she still love Paddy?

With the tension starting to ease away, the pair start laughing as they bond over old memories and music.

Mandy tries to hold back her feelings as she looks Paddy in the eyes.

But, will she be able to resist temptation?

Are things moving too fast for heartbroken Paddy?

14th October 1999 (Paddy and Mandy wedding)

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

