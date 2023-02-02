Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy overcome with jealousy at Chas’ ‘new man’

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Paddy gets jealous of Chas when he sees her flirting with a ‘new man.’

As Chas flirts with Kev the Drayman, Paddy’s left feeling sorry for himself.

But, has Chas moved on in Emmerdale spoilers?

Bear sets Paddy up on a double date (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas gets the wrong idea

Bear tries to get Paddy back out there after his breakup from Chas.

Paddy’s taken aback when Bear announces that he’s set them up on a double date.

Paddy tries to paint a smile on his face and go along with his dad’s idea but he couldn’t be more uncomfortable.

Bear tries to chivvy Paddy on, coming up with idea of going into town with their dates, Carol and Bev.

Paddy does his best to hint to Bear that he’d rather not go out but Bear doesn’t get the message.

After Paddy’s date, Chas hears Paddy bragging about how good it is to be single.

But, little does she know is that Paddy couldn’t be more resistant to the idea of dating again.

Chas tries to get one up on Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy gets jealous of Chas’ ‘new man’

After seeing Paddy get back into the world of dating again, Chas tries to act unwounded as she flirts with Kev the drayman.

Paddy watches the exchange and is heartbroken.

Later on, Chas tells Paddy that he has no right to control what she does anymore.

It’s his choice whether he wants to remain living with her or not.

Mandy watches on as Chas and Paddy‘s conversation turns sour.

She tries her best to support Paddy as he admits that he still loves Chas.

Will Chas and Paddy be able to talk things through?

Or, will they continue to be jealous of each other?

Can they accept that they’ve split up and allow each other to move on?

Emmerdale usually airs weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

