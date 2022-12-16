Following last night’s episode of Emmerdale, fans of the show have demanded a new love for heartbroken Paddy Kirk – and they know exactly who they want for the job.

Scenes in last night’s episode saw Paddy reveal to Chas that he knew all about her affair with Al.

Chas thought that she and Paddy were off for a romantic Christmas getaway together.

She was relieved, because Belle had threatened to tell Paddy the truth about her affair.

However, Paddy drove Chas to the cottage Al had bought for them both, and revealed that Belle had already told him.

As Chas’s world came crashing down, it became clear that their relationship is over.

But what’s next for Paddy?

Paddy told Chas that he knows all about her affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans demand new love for Paddy

As the episode finished, viewers took to Twitter to demand that Paddy find new love, post-Chas.

And many fans already had an idea of who Paddy should get with – ex-wife Mandy.

Could Paddy get back together with Mandy?

Paddy and Mandy have a long history together in the Dales (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy and Mandy reunite on Emmerdale?

Paddy and Mandy first met in 1997 and quickly fell in love.

Their relationship hit a rocky start when Mandy’s mother paid Mandy off, convincing her to marry Butch Dingle instead.

However, Mandy cheated on Butch with Paddy.

The pair married in 1999, following Mandy’s divorce from Butch.

Unfortunately, their marriage did not last – with Mandy cheating on Paddy with her father’s carer, outside of the village.

Since her return to the village in 2018, Mandy and Paddy have remained on good terms.

Could they reunite now that Paddy has split from Chas?

