Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy is inconsolable over Paddy bombshell

It hasn't been an easy week for Mandy

Our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal that Mandy Dingle is to struggle with her heartbreak after learning that Paddy and Chas kissed. As she attempts to come to terms with her feelings, son Vinny consoles her. Can he see her through this difficult time?

Elsewhere, Paddy bonds with his dad on a fishing trip. And Bernice feels hurt and embarrassed when plans for her menopause meet-up don’t go as she had hoped.

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

Mandy tells Paddy to follow his heart... but at what cost to her?
Vinny consoles heartbroken Mandy

As Mandy struggles with her feelings for Paddy, Vinny suggests that she should try dating. She tells him that he’s the only man she needs in her life.

It hasn’t been an easy week for Mandy. First learning that Paddy and Chas kissed, she was then responsible for ruining Charity’s hair ahead of her wedding day.

As mother and son bond, Mandy is grateful for Vinny’s love and support. But are her feelings for Paddy so easily dismissed?

Paddy and Bear wearing fishing gear on a trip together
Paddy and Bear go fish

With Paddy having made his decision about Chas, he unwinds with his dad. The pair go on a fishing trip together, unwinding away from the pressures of the village.

It looked as though Paddy might return to Chas’s arms as they kissed in Wednesday’s episode. He was then conflicted as Chas begged for him to come home for good. But ultimately, he decided to leave his relationship with Chas in the past.

With Paddy in good spirits, he and Bear are joined on their trip by Liam and Marlon. Will the rest and relaxation open his eyes to a potential relationship with Mandy?

Paddy, Bear, Marlon and Kimmy on a fishing trip together
Bernice feels rejected

Bernice makes plans for her menopause meet-up, but reception isn’t as she’d hoped. She’s left feeling hurt and embarrassed when members of the group start cancelling on her.

