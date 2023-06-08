How did Kim rumble Caleb? Emmerdale fans convinced they’ve worked out the exact moment she found out the truth

Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Kim and Cain both rumbled Caleb’s plan to clear out Kim’s accounts.

Kim told Caleb that she knew everything and had moved the money somewhere he would never find it.

Now, Emmerdale fans are convinced they’ve worked out the exact moment Kim worked out the truth.

Kim confronted Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim rumbled Caleb

Last night, Emmerdale aired an epic showdown as Kim finally rumbled Caleb and it did not disappoint.

After finding out that Nicky had cancelled the wedding, Caleb had to act fast and clear out Kim’s accounts.

As Kim left the room, Caleb found his chance to grab her laptop and log in to her accounts. However, he was taken aback when all of Kim’s money had gone.

At this point, Kim entered the room and confronted Caleb, telling him that she’d moved the money into an account he would never find.

She then explained that she knew everything before calling in Cain to handle his brother.

How long has Kim known? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ when Kim found out the truth

Emmerdale fans have been debating at which point Kim worked out the truth about Caleb. Some fans are convinced that Thomas’s baby monitor rumbled Caleb’s plan early on. Others reckon she only found out the other day when Caleb was singing Neil Diamond songs.

Oh, and some fans even think that Kim’s been playing a long game, knowing about Caleb’s plans from day one.

One fan tweeted: “Well that was good!! I bet that baby monitor featured heavily in Caleb’s downfall! Now to find out how Kim found out!! Roll on tomorrow!!”

Well that was good 😱@emmerdale !!

I bet that baby monitor featured heavily in Caleb’s downfall! Now to find out how Kim found out!! Roll on tomorrow!! #emmerdale — Julie Tait 🌸💜💙🌸 (@Jools_T) June 7, 2023

it must’ve been the baby monitor or she heard him humming neil diamond that gave it away #emmerdale — Big Con (@thecutestthing8) June 7, 2023

#Emmerdale I knew it! Kim was onto him all along! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) June 7, 2023

A second Emmerdale viewer wrote: “It must’ve been the baby monitor or she heard him humming Neil Diamond that gave it away.”

A third fan however, reckoned that Kim always knew, commenting: “I knew it! Kim was on to him all along!”

“Kim knew last week when she heard Caleb humming Forever in Blue Jeans as that is her laptop music. To me, she was on to him back then,” declared one fan.

Has Kim only just found out? (Credit: ITV)

How long has Kim known about Caleb’s plan?

Fans are wondering how long Kim has actually known about Caleb’s plan. If she’s known all along, she’s certainly waited a long time to confront him.

Has Kim only just found out? Did she work out the truth just in time? Or, has she always known what he was up to?

