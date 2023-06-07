Emmerdale: Kim and Cain know everything! What happens to Caleb now?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Kim finally found out the truth about Caleb and his plan.

It was the moment everyone had been waiting for as Kim finally confronted Caleb, with Cain surprisingly joining forces with her.

But, as Kim and Cain know everything, what happens to Caleb in Emmerdale now?

Nothing gets past Kim (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Cain confronted Caleb

Tonight, Gabby told Will that the wedding was off because her fiancé is gay and is in love with someone else.

Caleb overheard this conversation and headed to find Nicky, beating him up in the stables. He then told Nicky to take the blame for the clearing out of Kim’s accounts and do a runner.

However, Gabby soon found Nicky all battered and bruised and told him to explain everything to her.

Whilst this was happening, Caleb had got hold of Kim’s laptop and had accessed her accounts only to realise that nothing was there – all of the money had gone.

Kim then walked through the door as Caleb did his best to stand in front of the laptop to cover it up. She confronted him and told him that she had moved the money somewhere he wouldn’t be able to access it.

She then said that she hadn’t bothered ringing the police but instead had called Cain who knew everything. Cain shoved Caleb to the floor, furious with his brother.

Will Kim and Cain get their revenge? (Credit: ITV)

What happens to Caleb now?

So now that Kim and Cain know EVERYTHING, will they get their revenge on Caleb?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Caleb is the subject of a Dingle court, as the family gathers to decide his fate.

Later on, every villager in the Woolpack wants rid of him as Chas kicks him out. With Caleb walking alone in a woodland area, a mysterious figure follows.

Soon enough, he’s pushed off the edge of a cliff left fighting for his life. But, who pushed him? It could be absolutely anyone! Whodunnit?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

