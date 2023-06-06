In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday June 5), Caleb finally obtained the password he needed to clear out Kim’s accounts.

He made out to Chas that he had won a game of poker online whilst singing Neil Diamond songs.

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Caleb’s downfall – and it’s his own doing.

Caleb got what he needed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb got hold of Kim’s passwords

Last night, Caleb hacked into Kim’s laptop again and synced it up with his own, obtaining the password he needed to clear out her accounts.

He was thrilled, making Chas wonder what was going on. As Kim’s laptop was playing Neil Diamond, so was Caleb’s.

He made out to Chas that he was a big fan before announcing that he’d had a big win on an online game of poker. In reality, he’d just got what he needed to get revenge on Kim.

Later on, arranging for Kim to meet the “architect” Adrian, Caleb could be seen singing Neil Diamond songs at Home Farm. Kim didn’t question his sudden love for the singer.

Caleb would kick himself big time (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ Caleb Miligan’s downfall

Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ Caleb’s downfall and they reckon it’s all down to Neil Diamond.

They reckon that Kim will become suspicious about his taste in music and work out that he’s been hacking into her laptop.

One fan wrote: “I’d laugh if what made Kim be onto Caleb is him singing her favourite Neil Diamond song.”

I'd laugh if what made Kim be onto Caleb is him singing her favourite Neil Diamond song 🤣 #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) June 5, 2023

So Neil diamond's going to be the downfall is it #Emmerdale — BeanZ (@deanobeanos) June 5, 2023

Caleb had better stop singing Neil Diamond songs….as if Kim didn't hear him already #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) June 5, 2023

Another Emmerdale fan commented: “So Neil Diamond’s going to be the downfall is it?”

A third viewer warned: “Caleb had better stop singing Neil Diamond songs… as if Kim didn’t hear him already.”

Caleb would kick himself if his plan failed all because of Neil Diamond! Can you imagine?!

Caleb’s downfall is coming (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Caleb’s plan fail?

Coming up in Emmerdale, Nicky cancels his wedding to Gabby and reveals that he’s gay, ruining Caleb’s plan.

As the truth comes out, Caleb creates enemies left right and centre, with his life being threatened next week.

As Caleb’s downfall takes place, a mystery figure pushes him off a woodland ridge next week. But, will Caleb survive?

