Emmerdale spoilers tonight: It’s the Kim and Caleb showdown we’ve all been waiting for as she angrily confronts him

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday June 7, 2023), it’s the Kim and Caleb showdown we’ve all been waiting for.

As Nicky and Gabby’s wedding is cancelled, Caleb’s left in a sticky situation as Kim confronts him.

Will Kim get her revenge on Caleb and ruin his plan in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kim confronts Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim and Caleb’s showdown

Gabby’s heartbroken after last night’s revelation (Tuesday June 6, 2023), saw Nicky confess that he’s gay and cancel the wedding.

Tonight, Caleb panics after he hears what Nicky’s done and tells Nicky to take responsibility for the clearing out of Kim’s accounts and do a runner.

Later on, Caleb rings up Adrian and tells him that they need to clear the accounts out ASAP, but he gets a shock when he discovers that Kim’s accounts are already empty.

Kim’s furious with Caleb and confronts him, leaving him sweating as he faces a huge showdown with the Queen of Home Farm.

Will Kim rumble Caleb’s plan and work out his true identity? Can Caleb get out of the mess he’s made?

Bear tells Mandy to be honest with Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Bear gives Mandy some love advice

After last night’s embarrassing near kiss, Bear speaks to Mandy who reveals that she still has feelings for Paddy.

Bear shocks Mandy by telling her that she should be honest with Paddy, encouraging Mandy to visit her ex-lover.

With Bear’s advice, Mandy opens up to Paddy but he’s stunned when she lets slip that Bear tried to kiss her. Will Paddy give Mandy a chance?

Charity invites Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Charity invites Chloe to the party

Last night, Noah told Charity that Sarah really wanted Chloe to celebrate her birthday with her but was too afraid to ask.

Tonight, Charity invites Chloe to Sarah’s surprise 18th birthday party for the sake of Sarah. But, can they both make peace?

What is Charles hiding? (Credit: ITV)

Charles goes to visit the prison

With something bothering him, Charles tells Claudette that she can go and find somewhere else to live.

Filled with worry, Charles then makes a mysterious trip to the prison. But, who is Charles visiting?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

