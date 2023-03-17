Fans of Emmerdale have called out a so-called ‘plot hole’ in Leyla Harding’s kidnap story, which aired on the soap this week.

Leyla was kidnapped by drug dealer Callum after provoking him on a night out.

After Callum attacked Suzy by hitting her with a brick, Leyla confronted him directly.

However, he reacted by bundling her into the trunk of his car and driving her out to an isolated shed in the woods.

Callum held Leyla hostage in a remote shed (Credit: ITV)

Leyla kidnapped by vengeful Callum in Emmerdale

Callum had Leyla tied up and gagged while he enacted his revenge.

Yesterday’s episode saw Leyla make a break for freedom, tricking him into untying her and taking her to civilisation.

She then fought back, making a run for it.

As she struggled with Callum, Suzy and Jacob drove by, looking for her.

They missed Leyla by mere seconds as she fought her way to the road, driving on while she called out to them.

However, Emmerdale viewers spotted a plot hole amidst Leyla’s struggle with Callum.

Leyla managed to free herself… but viewers called out the story’s implausible writing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call out plot hole in the road

Many wondered how Suzy and Jacob could have missed her as they drove on.

“So Leyla could see Jacob was in the car but they couldn’t see her, even though they’re supposed to be looking for her?” asked one incredulous fan.

So Leyla could see Jacob was in the car but they couldn’t see her, even though they’re supposed to be looking for her? #Emmerdale — Michelle Walker (@Zombiechick1967) March 16, 2023

“How didn’t Jacob and Suzy not see Leyla through the car mirrors?” asked another.

How didn’t Jacob and Suzi not see Leyla through the car mirrors. #emmerdale — Rhys Thompson (@RhysThompson5) March 16, 2023

“Absolutely no way Jacob and Suzy didn’t hear Leyla before Callum came and floored her – they could have heard her in Weatherfield,” exclaimed a third.

Absolutely no way that Jacob and Suzy didn’t hear Leyla before Callum came and floored her, they could’ve heard her in Weatherfield 😂 #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) March 16, 2023

“Ain’t no way they didn’t see Leyla running out – you’re kidding, they were barely a foot ahead of her,” said another.

ain’t no way they didn’t see leyla running out you’re kidding they were barely a foot ahead of her #emmerdale — arty (@thememesare) March 16, 2023

Suzy and Jacob may not have spotted Leyla as she struggled with Callum in the road, but they managed to catch up with him later in the episode.

As Callum menaced the family with a gun, an armed police unit converged on the shed.

Leyla and her family are safe now, but for how long?.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think