Emmerdale viewers call out plot hole in Leyla kidnap

Leyla escaped... but fans weren't happy about it

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have called out a so-called ‘plot hole’ in Leyla Harding’s kidnap story, which aired on the soap this week.

Leyla was kidnapped by drug dealer Callum after provoking him on a night out.

After Callum attacked Suzy by hitting her with a brick, Leyla confronted him directly.

However, he reacted by bundling her into the trunk of his car and driving her out to an isolated shed in the woods.

Leyla, bound and gagged in a shed on Emmerdale
Callum held Leyla hostage in a remote shed (Credit: ITV)

Leyla kidnapped by vengeful Callum in Emmerdale

Callum had Leyla tied up and gagged while he enacted his revenge.

Yesterday’s episode saw Leyla make a break for freedom, tricking him into untying her and taking her to civilisation.

She then fought back, making a run for it.

As she struggled with Callum, Suzy and Jacob drove by, looking for her.

They missed Leyla by mere seconds as she fought her way to the road, driving on while she called out to them.

However, Emmerdale viewers spotted a plot hole amidst Leyla’s struggle with Callum.

Callum leans to talk to tied-up Leyla on Emmerdale
Leyla managed to free herself… but viewers called out the story’s implausible writing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans call out plot hole in the road

Many wondered how Suzy and Jacob could have missed her as they drove on.

“So Leyla could see Jacob was in the car but they couldn’t see her, even though they’re supposed to be looking for her?” asked one incredulous fan.

“How didn’t Jacob and Suzy not see Leyla through the car mirrors?” asked another.

“Absolutely no way Jacob and Suzy didn’t hear Leyla before Callum came and floored her – they could have heard her in Weatherfield,” exclaimed a third.

“Ain’t no way they didn’t see Leyla running out – you’re kidding, they were barely a foot ahead of her,” said another.

Suzy and Jacob may not have spotted Leyla as she struggled with Callum in the road, but they managed to catch up with him later in the episode.

As Callum menaced the family with a gun, an armed police unit converged on the shed.

Leyla and her family are safe now, but for how long?.

Emmerdale - Leyla Begs Callum To Let Her Free

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

