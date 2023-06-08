Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb and Cain’s huge showdown as Kim takes her revenge

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday June 8, 2023), Caleb and Cain have a huge showdown as Kim takes her revenge. But is there one huge twist in store?

This comes after Kim and Cain teamed up to confront Caleb and expose his plan.

But, will Cain teach Caleb a valuable lesson as he sees red in Emmerdale spoilers?

Cain won’t let him get away with this (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb and Cain in huge showdown

Last night (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Kim confronted Caleb as he was on her laptop. He’d got a shock when Kim’s accounts were already cleared.

Kim told Caleb that she knew about his plan and had moved the money somewhere that he wouldn’t be able to access.

She then said that she hadn’t called the police but had instead informed Cain of what he’d been doing. Cain then entered the room, knowing everything, and shoved Caleb to the floor.

Tonight, Caleb and Cain have a huge showdown as Kim takes her revenge. Cain’s furious with Caleb’s betrayal. But, will he give Caleb the punishment he deserves?

Oh Caleb, you should know that if you play with fire, you get burned!

But as the three square up – is there one more twist in the tale? Just how much does Kim know about Caleb and his plan? How did she find out? And what bombshell will Caleb deliver next?

Mack gives Chloe what she wants (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack and Chloe kiss

Chloe brings Mack and baby Reuben along to Sarah’s 18th birthday party, making Mack promise Charity that he’s only there as Reuben’s dad.

He explains that there’s no romantic connection between him and Chloe so she needn’t worry.

However, in the back room of the pub, things change as Mack and Chloe kiss whilst Mack witnesses Reuben smile for the first time.

They have no idea that Charity is watching them in the doorway, reporting everything back to Chas. But, will Charity get her revenge?

Paddy learns about his dad’s move on Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy learns about Bear’s feelings for Mandy

Last night, Mandy confessed to Paddy that she loves him. However, she was heartbroken when Paddy rejected her.

Tonight, Paddy’s shocked when he learns that Bear made a move on Mandy. But, will he feel jealous or unbothered by the discovery?

