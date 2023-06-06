In Emmerdale spoilers? for next week, Chloe gives Mack an ultimatum – he must choose between Charity or her.

As Mack reacts badly to the news that Charity’s slept with someone else, Chloe demands that Mack choose where his priorities lie.

But, as Chloe forces Mack to make a decision, which woman will he choose?

Mack and Chloe get close (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe and Mack sleep together

Recently, Chloe tried to kiss Mack and revealed to him that she’d like to be a proper family. Mack didn’t take this well and told her that he’s only spending time with her because of Reuben.

This didn’t stop Chloe from developing feelings for Mack again, being determined to get into a relationship with him and provide some stability for Reuben.

Next week, Mack tells Chloe that he’s completely over Charity and asks to spend the day with her.

After their day trip together Mack and Chloe head upstairs and sleep together.

Mack’s ready to commit himself to Chloe, with Chloe doing her best to hide how thrilled she is to hear this.

However, Chloe’s soon annoyed when Mack puts off telling Charity about his new relationship with Chloe. Will Mack be brave enough to confess the truth?

Mack has to choose one or the other (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe gives Mack an ultimatum

Later on, Mack and Chloe head to the pub to face Charity. However, things turn bitter quickly as Mack learns that Charity has slept with Caleb.

Mack’s furious and confronts Caleb, leaving Chloe devastated that Mack still has feelings for Charity.

After witnessing Mack lash out, Chloe decides to give Mack an ultimatum. He must choose either Charity or her.

But, who will Mack choose? Can he put his relationship with Charity behind him and start afresh with Chloe?

Will Mack choose Chloe over Charity in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!