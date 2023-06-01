Mack, Charity on Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity forgives Mack as Chloe makes her move?

Charity's warming to Mack... but for how long?

By Joel Harley

Tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (June 1) reveal that Charity Dingle considers forgiving Mack… just as Chloe plans  to make a move on her man. Will Charity forgive Mack?

Last night’s episode saw Mack and Chloe grow closer. Caught in a tender moment, Chloe moved in for a kiss. Mack quickly withdrew, but it became clear that Chloe still has feelings for her former flame. Will she give in to temptation again, putting a halt on Mack and Charity’s tentative reunion?

Elsewhere in the village, Amelia senses an opportunity when she overhears Victoria complaining about Gabby and The Hide. What will she decide to do?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for tonight in full below.

Charity and Mack talk in the playground while Moses plays on Emmerdale
Mack is reunited with his family… but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Charity reconsiders her position

When Moses makes a run at Mackenzie – making it clear how much he misses him – Charity is forced to let them spend time together. At the playground, Mack tries to make the most of his time with Charity and Moses.

In spite of her resentment towards Mack, Charity enjoys being together as a family again. She agrees to think about letting Mack join in on Moses’s birthday plans.

Could Mack be in with a chance of getting his family back?

Mack in the playground with Charity and Moses on Emmerdale
Charity is still fuming… but starting to warm up to apologetic Mack (Credit: ITV)

Amy tries to warn Chloe off

Meanwhile, Amy asks Chloe what her intentions are with Mack, and attempts to warn her off. This follows Mack and Chloe’s near-kiss in last night’s episode.

But it seems as though Chloe has plans of her own. Will she make a move on Mack just as Charity starts to warm to her disgraced husband?

Amelia talks to Victoria and Laurel on Emmerdale
Amelia senses a chance to make some money (Credit: ITV)

Amelia spots an opportunity

As Gabby steps up her campaign to boost The Hide’s online presence, Victoria complains to Laurel. Overhearing their conversation, Amelia puts herself forward – hoping to make some extra cash.

Emmerdale - Chloe Tries To Kiss Mack

Emmerdale is on at 7pm tonight – but usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

