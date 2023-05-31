Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Chloe kisses Mack – final nail in coffin for Charity?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday May 31), Mack and Chloe get close as they spend time together with Reuben.

Sharing a heartfelt moment with Mack, Chloe makes a move on him and goes in for a kiss. But, as Chloe kisses Mack, will he reciprocate her feelings?

Find out in our Emmerdale spoilers…

Mack rejects Chloe’s advances (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe kisses Mack

Mack has been enjoying spending some time getting to know his son recently – and that means that he’s also been spending more time with Chloe.

This has been despite Chloe warning Mack that they shouldn’t be spending as much time together so as to not spark confrontation from Charity.

Tonight, Mack and Chloe’s friendship grows as Mack promises his commitment to Reuben, thrilled that he’s got the all clear and is well.

Chloe’s delighted by Mack’s commitment to being a good father to Reuben and shares a heartfelt moment with him.

She soon misreads the signals though and goes in for a kiss. Mack rejects her but this doesn’t stop Chloe from falling for him again. Will Chloe be able to convince Mack that she’s the one for him?

Will Charity find out about Chloe’s feelings for Mack? Will this be the final nail in the coffin for Charity?

Dan worries (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Dan has money worries

Recently, Amelia has been struggling with money issues, especially after Noah found himself losing his trust fund to Samson.

She also couldn’t rely on the Dingles to help out as they too have been struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, resorting to stealing oil from Eric’s tank to keep their heating on.

Sam also stole baby supplies from Eric’s shop before getting caught red-handed.

Fearing that she wouldn’t be able to provide for Esther, Amelia got a job at PampaManda, working with Mandy.

However, tonight, Dan continues to worry about his finances. Just how big are Dan’s money issues? Can he get some support?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

