In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack rejects Chloe’s advances as she tries to kiss him but he pulls away.

As Mack spends more time bonding with her and Reuben, Chloe starts to develop feelings for Mack once again.

However, as Mack rejects her, will Chloe accept that Mack’s not over Charity or will she cause more trouble in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity ended things with Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mack and Charity are over

Recently, Charity found out the truth as she visited the hospital and saw Mack with Chloe and Reuben. She realised that Mack is Reuben’s dad.

Outraged, Charity confronted Mack and told him to leave the house and pack his bags. It was over between them.

Confirming this, Charity started flogging Mack’s things to other villagers and gave Mack her wedding ring back.

Mack tried his best to grovel to Charity, apologising to her with flowers but it wasn’t enough to win her round.

Instead, outcast from his family, Mack ended up going on a walk with Chloe and Reuben, bonding with them.

Chloe tries to kiss Mack (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack rejects Chloe’s advances

Next week, Chloe is overwhelmed by Mack’s promise to be a good father to Reuben, sharing a heartfelt moment with him.

With this, Chloe tries to kiss Mack but he rejects her. Despite this, Chloe starts to develop feelings for Mack again.

Later on, Moses runs towards Mack with Charity having no choice but to let Mack spend time with him at the playground.

Feeling a mixture of emotions, Charity likes being together as a family again and considers allowing Mack to come to Moses’ birthday party.

Elsewhere, Amy becomes suspicious of Chloe’s friendship with Mack. As Amy warns her, Chloe’s feelings for Mack get the better of her. But, will she cause more trouble for Mack and Charity?

