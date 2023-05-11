Emmerdale spoilers tonight: The truth is finally out as Charity catches Chloe and Mack

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday May 11, 2023), the truth is finally out as Charity catches Chloe and Mack.

As Mack finally decides to visit his son in hospital, he’s emotional as he holds Reuben in his arms just as Charity turns up.

As the truth finally comes out, how will Charity cope now that she knows that Reuben is Mack’s baby in Emmerdale?

Charity’s left in shock (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale tonight: Charity finds out the truth

As Mack sits outside of the hospital contemplating seeing his son, he ignores a call from Charity, blocking her out.

As Reuben prepares for another scan, Nate encourages Mack to go and see his baby or he might live to regret it.

Inside of the hospital, Mack visits Reuben and is pleased when he and Chloe are told that the tot shows no signs of brain damage.

As Mack shares an emotional moment with Chloe and baby Reuben, Charity and Amy arrive to surprise Chloe.

Seeing Mack and Reuben together in the hospital, Charity’s left in shock when she realises that Mack is Reuben’s dad in the moment fans have all been waiting for. But what will she do with the truth?

Paddy takes a big step (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy joins a new Man Club

After enjoying being a part of the village Man Club, Paddy decides to take a big step and join a Man Club away from the village.

Paddy’s nervous at first as he doesn’t know any of the other men. However, he soon plucks up the courage to share his experience with the group.

Bonding with some of the other members, Paddy realises that many others have also felt the same way that he has.

After a positive session, Paddy agrees to come back again soon, moving in the right direction as he dedicates time to getting himself some help.

Kim doesn’t trust Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Kim cuts ties with Caleb

Caleb proves himself untrustworthy to Kim as he messes up the land purchase for the stud farm, angering Kim.

Realising that she can’t rely on Caleb, she cuts ties with him, ending their business partnership. But, can Caleb regain her trust?

Rhona can’t believe what she’s seeing (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s shocked by Tom’s actions

Rhona’s shocked and furious when she walks into the vets surgery and finds Tom King operating on Monty.

With Rhona unable to believe what she’s seeing, just how much trouble will Tom find himself in at the hands of Rhona?

