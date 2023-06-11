Emmerdale fans convinced they know who really pushes Caleb – and it’s not one of the current suspects

Emmerdale fans are convinced they have worked out who pushes Caleb – and it’s not one of the suspects already listed. So who is it?

Next week sees Cain’s villainous brother pushed off a cliff and left for dead. But with the suspects stacking up as he makes enemies left, right and centre, who is responsible?

Well, viewers have a new theory all of their own – and it doesn’t include the most obvious choices.

Caleb was rumbled good and proper (Credit: ITV)

Caleb makes enemies

After arriving in Emmerdale ready to ruin Kim Tate, Caleb’s plan came crashing down earlier this week. Kim had rumbled what he was up to, told Cain Caleb had destroyed his family, and Nicky pulled out of his wedding to Gabby revealing his true identity.

Caleb was backed into a corner and finally confessed everything. He even told them he was Frank Tate’s son and how it had all come to be.

But despite his pleas he would see Cain right in the end, Caleb got the cold shoulder. Even sister Chas, his one-time supporter, chucked him out on his ear.

With the extended Tate clan out for blood and Kim assuring Gabby her gun ‘is loaded’ for revenge, and the Dingles all against him, plus lover Leyla shocked at his lies, the game is up for Caleb.

Next week see Caleb face the Dingle court, but he defiantly insists he’s not going anywhere. Charity feels sorry for him – and of course they end up in bed together. Once that gets out, Mack is furious and Leyla heartbroken all over again.

Caleb has no shortage of enemies, but who deals the final blow? (Credit: ITV)

Who pushes Caleb in Emmerdale?

With the enemies stacked up, Caleb continues to upset half of the village. Caleb is then followed by a mystery assailant to a woodland ridge and pushed over the edge. He lies lifeless on the ground, but will he survive?

As his body is discovered, various villagers return from suspicious outings. So who pushes Caleb in Emmerdale?

The suspect list is long with Cain, Kim, Gabby, Mack, Leyla and Will all prime contenders. Son Nicky is also a possibility as is his spurned lover Ally.

But fans now think they’ve worked out it’s none of these people. So who is it?

“Perhaps Caleb’s ex wife (who will in turn be somebody that we know),” mused one fan.

Another agreed it would “Probably [be] Caleb’s ex wife.”

“Hear me out…. What if – just what if… the person who attacks Caleb isn’t in fact ANY OF THE EMMERDALE RESIDENTS‼️‼️ What if it was Caleb’s wife/Nicky’s mother who we haven’t met yet and she’s suspiciously introduced… or maybe we already know her,” shared one more.

Nicky and Caleb are father and son – but who is the wife and mother? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Caleb’s ex-wife?

Although we haven’t yet met Caleb’s wife, we have heard her talked about. Caleb kept Nicky onside during the plan by emotionally blackmailing him that they needed to make sure his mum didn’t lose everything, including her house.

We know Caleb and the wife are separated, but do we know her?

Some fans are convinced it is Meena Jutla’s defence barrister – as she was called Defence Barrister Miligan, the same surname as Caleb.

Others think it is Sadie King, set to make a dramatic return. Another theory was that Mary Goskirk’s con artist lover, Faye, was in fact the mum, others have suggested Kerry Wyatt.

We’re sure to meet her sooner or later, whoever she is. But will that be when she’s revealed as the one who pushes Caleb?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

