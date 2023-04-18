Emmerdale: Faye to break Mary’s heart – and not because of Caleb

Show bosses at Emmerdale have revealed that Mary Goskirk is set for heartbreak as Faye is exposed as a scammer. But what is she after from lovelorn Mary… and does it involve duplicitous Caleb?

Viewers have watched in recent months as Mary has come out to Rhona and her friends in the village, falling in love with newcomer Faye. But not all is as it seems with their love story.

Since coming out on Emmerdale, Mary has grown closer to Faye (Credit: ITV)

What is Faye hiding?

Many have speculated that there’s more to Faye than meets the eye, with some wondering whether she could be working with Caleb and Nicky. Caleb is currently running his own dastardly plot, attempting to steal Home Farm from under Kim Tate’s nose.

But who exactly is Faye, and what does she want from Mary?

Show boss Jane Hudson has revealed that Faye is about to break Mary’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Show bosses reveal heartbreak for Mary in Emmerdale

Speaking to The Express, Emmerdale show boss Jane Hudson has opened up on what’s in store for Mary. She said: “We’ve got the lovely love story playing on the screen for Mary and Faye. We are seeing Mary falling in love with Faye.

She continued: “It’s Mary’s first relationship since coming out and she’s been very vulnerable, she’s really put herself out there and unfortunately it’s not going to be a happy ending.”

“Mary is gonna have her heart broken,” Jane said. “I think what is really relevant for this story is how easy it is to be scammed.”

“No matter what age you are, we’re all vulnerable to being tricked and scammed and catfished,” she continued. “It’s a really heartbreaking story.”

But is Mary working with Caleb? Speaking on any particular link between the pair, Jane said: “We have revealed who Nicky is, there is still something else to find out but I’m not going to tell you.”

Meanwhile, secret father and son Caleb and Nicky have plans of their own (Credit: ITV)

Mary reveals further plot twists in Caleb and Nicky’s plot against Kim

It seems that Mary isn’t the only one who’s about to have her heart broken by a scamster. “There is something else we are going to learn and there is going to be someone from Nicky’s past who turns up as well and we will be left wondering what this means for Gabby,” Jane said.

“We know they are planning a wedding so is that going to go off?” Jane continued. “Meanwhile, how is Cain going to react when Caleb nearly sends Moira into financial ruin – which is a whole other story that’s playing out.”

“So when Cain finds out his brother is responsible, how on earth is it gonna play out when they are trying so hard to have this relationship? Is it all going to be doomed?”

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think Emmerdale has in store for Mary? Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!