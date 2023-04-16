Emmerdale fans are predicting a dark twist for Mary Goskirk’s lover Faye. Mary has fallen head over heals for charity worker Faye since meeting on a dating app earlier this year.

Having finally found the courage to come out to her daughter Rhona, Mary was encouraged to get out there and find love again. Viewers know she spent years in love with her neighbour before her tragic death during the pandemic.

Is Mary in danger from Faye in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

But now in recent weeks Mary has grown closer to Faye. Like Mary, Faye has a family and came out in later life.

But unlike Mary, fans think Faye is hiding a dark secret. She has frequently mentioned her family as well as her work in Ecuador at a women’s refuge.

It has seemingly taken her away from the village suddenly repeatedly. And while she’s managed to smooth over leaving with Mary, fans suspect that’s not the full truth.

Instead they are convinced she is hiding a dark secret. And they have theories about what she could be hiding.

Some even say she is connected to Caleb Miligan, his son Nicky and their dark revenge plan for Kim Tate. One fan said: “Faye possibly Nicky’s mother, it couldn’t be any more outlandish than these story lines.”

Is Faye really into Mary? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Is Faye a villain?

A second said: “Did this Faye say she was doing something related to horses? Is she in on this Caleb/Nicky saga?” A third said: “I think she’s something to do with Caleb and Nicky,” as another asked: “Maybe Faye is Nicky’s mum.”

Meanwhile another fan has a different theory. They are sure that Faye’s charity work doesn’t actually exist. And instead they think she’s a conwoman who will use it to ‘fleece’ Mary.

They wrote: “I think Faye in Emmerdale is planning to fleece Mary using her ‘charity work’…” Could they be right?

Is Mary in danger from Faye? And has she got close to her because of her friendship with Kim Tate?

