Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb murdered by mystery villager?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb’s life is left on the line as a mystery villager attempts to murder him.

This comes after Caleb is the target of a mass vendetta against him. Multiple villagers want to get rid of him.

But, as Caleb is pushed off a woodland ridge, who is responsible in Emmerdale spoilers?

Caleb has a lot of enemies (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: A lot of people want Caleb gone

Next week, Caleb creates a lot of enemies for himself as the Dingles meet up to decide his fate, forming a Dingle court. Cain’s adamant that he wants to get revenge on Caleb for his lies but Moira does her best to deter him from doing something stupid.

Meanwhile, Gabby’s struggling to process her recent heartbreak, with her family all blaming Caleb for what Nicky did. Things are made worse when Gabby and Caleb clash, leaving her upset and seeking support from her family.

Mack and Leyla also have good reason to hold a vendetta against Caleb after finding out that he’s slept with Charity.

It’s not long before Caleb’s burned bridges with everyone, with all of the villagers in the Woolpack wanting to get their revenge as Chas kicks him out. But, who would hate Caleb enough to attempt to murder him?

Caleb’s life is at risk (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb is pushed off a ridge

After a tense altercation with multiple villagers in the pub, Caleb heads into the woodland and gets pushed off a ridge by a mysterious figure.

He’s left lifeless on the woodland floor, bleeding out as multiple villagers return home acting suspicious. As Caleb’s body lies under the ridge, it’s unclear who pushed him. Which villagers have an alibi and which don’t?

Who pushed Caleb off the ridge? Who was angry with him enough to attempt murder?

It really is a case of whodunnit? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Whodunnit?

Let’s face it, anyone could want Caleb dead. There’s the entirety of the Dingle clan, then there’s Leyla, Mack, Kim, Will, Gabby. And, there’s bound to be some wildcards thrown into the mix (we wouldn’t be shocked if even Brenda wanted to finish him off at this point). But, whodunnit?

Speaking to Metro, Will Taylor star Dean Andrews revealed: “Will is really angry about how Gabby has been treated by Nicky and blames Caleb. Will says he was drinking at the Woolpack when Caleb was pushed. He’d have happily pushed him I’m sure after all he’d tried to do to Kim. But he’s innocent yer Honour.”

Cain Dingle actor Jeff Hordley added: “Cain verbally threatens to kill him. In terms of if he is capable of gunning for him, I suppose yes, he has a motive. He says he’s been out walking the dog on Zak’s behalf, unbeknown to the rest of the Dingles. But he’s not very forthcoming with the truth when they start to question him which makes it all seem very suspicious.”

And, as for Mack, Lawrence Robb revealed: “Mack definitely is troubled and estranged enough to ‘push’ the limits of what he’s capable of but that will remain to be seen…”

But, who could hate Caleb enough to kill him? Maybe it was a group effort!

