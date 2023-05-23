Emmerdale: Chilling ‘sign’ Kim murders Caleb as fans prepare for ‘iconic’ moment?

Recent events on Emmerdale have left fans wondering whether we could see a repeat of one of the show’s most iconic moments. Could Kim Tate turn the tables and murder scheming Caleb Miligan? One viewer certainly thinks so.

The last few months have seen Caleb plotting to steal Home Farm from under Kim’s nose. The soap revealed that Caleb is in fact Frank Tate’s son – Kim’s ex-husband, who she ‘killed’ in one of the soap’s most memorable storylines.

Frank Tate’s love child, Caleb Miligan, recently arrived in the village seeking vengeance against Kim (Credit: ITV)

Caleb’s devious plan revealed

As Cain and Chas Dingle’s estranged half-brother, Caleb entered the village under the pretence of getting to know his family. However, his true motives remain tied to his dad, Frank.

Caleb was followed by his own son, Nicky. In marrying Nicky off to Gabby Thomas, Caleb hopes to steal Kim’s land and money. Last night’s episode saw Caleb gaining access to Kim’s online banking details, after installing spyware on her laptop.

But could Kim turn the tables on Caleb? If so, one fan theory suggests that Kim could murder Caleb, just as she killed his dad, Frank.

Has Caleb bitten off more than he can chew with Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale Fan theory suggests murderous twist in Kim and Caleb story

Writing on Twitter, one Emmerdale fan suggested that Caleb could be headed for danger in underestimating Kim. This fan thinks that the show could be headed for a reprise of an iconic moment in soap history.

“The current build-up of the storyline involving Caleb Miligan and Kim Tate reminds us of 1997, in which we saw this ICONIC moment,” the fan wrote.

The current build up of the storyline involving #CalebMiligan and #KimTate reminds us of 1997, in which we saw this ICONIC moment on 22nd May, 1997. Will Caleb be heading for the same when the extent of his deception is revealed?#FrankTate #KimTate #TheTates #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/JbbbYOZcD1 — The Tates Of Home Farm 💙 (@TheTateDynasty) May 22, 2023





“Not as smart as you think Caleb, Kim is about to find out the truth,” said another.

Not as smart as you think Caleb, Kim is about too find out the truth #Emmerdale — Alan Nelson (@tellyaddict40) May 22, 2023

“Something tells me Kim knows what Caleb is doing,” another said, last week.

Something tells me kim knows what caleb is doing #Emmerdale — aj snoop (@snoopsaj) May 19, 2023

If Kim is wise to Caleb’s scheme, then he could be in for a rude awakening. Over the years, Kim has proved that she is not to be reckoned with.

The death of Frank Tate is well-remembered as one of the show’s most iconic moments (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Could Kim strike again?

In perhaps her most iconic moment on the show, Kim let husband Frank die after faking her own death and framing him for her murder. Although Frank was released from prison, she wasn’t through with him yet.

She returned to Home Farm later that same year, revealing that the woman who had been killed was in fact a sex worker. After a heated argument, Frank suffered a massive heart attack and collapsed.

Kim stood over her dying husband and uttered the legendary words: “You’re a dinosaur Frank, and you know what happened to them.” She then checked he was really dead by holding a mirror to his unbreathing mouth, satisfied in her revenge.

Could Caleb be headed for the same fate?

