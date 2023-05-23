Kim on her phone in Emmerdale; inset, show logo and village background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Emmerdale fans delight in Kim’s ‘apt’ password

Kim revealed a self-aware sense of humour

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Fans of Emmerdale found themselves tickled pink as Kim Tate’s online banking password was revealed on last night’s episode of the soap. As the tongue-in-cheek password came to light, viewers celebrated, declaring it ‘apt’ for the soap icon.

Kim’s self-aware choice of password was revealed in last night’s episode (Monday 22nd May). As she logged in to her computer and online banking website, she was unaware that Caleb was tracking her every move.

Caleb and associate Adrian make a deal outside on Emmerdale

Caleb got the software to hack Kim’s computer from a dodgy associate (Credit: ITV)

Caleb turns computer hacker

This came as Caleb Miligan successfully hacked his way into Kim’s online bank account, using spyware installed on her laptop. Enlisting an old associate, Caleb installed the software onto her device then sat back as she entered her username and password onto a banking website.

Caleb has been working with his secret son Nicky to scam Kim out of her land and money. Gaining access to her accounts is another step achieved in their grand plan.

A computer screen displaying Kim Tate's username and password on Emmerdale

Kim’s password was a delightfully self-aware choice (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Emmerdale fans delight in Kim Tate’s ‘apt’ password choice

This is bad news for Kim, but a cause of mirth for the soap’s fans. As the episode aired, viewers took to social media to delight in Kim’s ‘apt’ choice of password – CRU3LLA-101, for her Disney counterpart, Cruella De Vil.

“Kim’s password suits her so well,” remarked one amused fan.

“What an apt password for Kim,” said another.

“Is Kim’s password ‘Cruella?'” a third fan laughed, employing a grinning emoji.

“Cruella – you sure are Kim, you sure as hell are,” laughed one more.

Nicky and Gabby have a tense conversation in the Woolpack

Last night’s episode also saw Nicky continue to manipulate Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Gabby and Nicky’s wedding gathers pace

The storyline continues in tonight’s episode, as Gabby continues to make preparations for her wedding to Nicky. Unaware of her husband-to-be’s ulterior motives, Gabby asks Bernice to walk her down the aisle.

With Nicky telling Gabby that they shouldn’t sleep together again until they are married, she’s eager to tie the knot. But will she come to her senses before it’s too late? And will Nicky’s nerves scupper his and Caleb’s plans?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Caleb Installs Secret Software Onto Kim's Laptop

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

