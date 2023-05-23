Caleb and Kim looking smug on Emmerdale; inset, show logo and background (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Emmerdale fans slam multiple plot holes as Caleb hacks Kim’s bank accounts

Caleb made strides in his plot against Kim... the writers, not so much

By Joel Harley

Fans of Emmerdale have slammed what they see as multiple plot holes in scenes which aired during last night’s episode of the soap. As Caleb Miligan finally managed to hack Kim Tate’s accounts, many decried these sequences as unrealistic.

Caleb has been working with secret son Nicky to steal Kim’s money and land. The latest step in their plan involved Caleb gaining access to her accounts.

He may have succeeded in this, but at what cost to the show’s writing? Some fans feel that the soap has gone to far with its techno slip-ups.

Caleb and Nicky talk together on Emmerdale

Caleb and Nicky have been working together to steal Kim’s money (Credit: ITV)

Shady Caleb turns computer hacker on Emmerdale

Last week’s episodes saw Caleb seek assistance from an an old associate, who gave him software he could use to hack Kim’s laptop. Once installed, Caleb was successful in installing the spyware on Kim’s device.

This allowed him to steal her passwords and gain access to her bank accounts.

However, a number of viewers called Caleb’s activities out for a lack of realism, accusing the writers of ignorance when it came to cyber-crime.

Caleb meets mystery partner outside the Woolpack on Emmerdale

Caleb’s mystery partner gave him the software to hack Kim’s devices (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers slam soap’s lack of IT know-how

“If Caleb had gone to all this trouble to access Kim’s laptop surely he’d get a key logger installed so he wouldn’t have to wait for her to access her accounts and write down the password!” one fan pointed out.

“Surely she’d have some kind of anti virus software, ” wondered another.

“Kim doesn’t have her password hidden. Poor show, Kim,” said another.

“If Caleb has installed a rat on Kim’s laptop, then he needs to make sure his mic is off before talking,” wrote a fourth.

Regardless of these plot holes, Caleb has been successful in this next step in his plan. But what’s next for Caleb and Nicky? And will Kim fall for it?

Emmerdale - Caleb Installs Secret Software Onto Kim's Laptop

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

