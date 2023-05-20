Hang on a minute, Kim Tate has already worked out who Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale really is?

Emmerdale fans are convinced that Kim Tate has rumbled Caleb Miligan’s real identity. The millionaire businesswoman is no fool and fans think she is luring Caleb into a trap having discovered his true identity.

Viewers know Caleb is the son of Kim’s first husband Frank Tate. He plans to get at her fortune and leave her with nothing.

Has Kim Tate worked out who Caleb Miligan really is in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

He has hatched an intricate plan with son Nicky to come at Kim from every angle, strip her of her millions and take Home Farm from her. But he has run into several problems along the way.

With Caleb becoming increasingly desperate to get his hands on Kim’s computer passwords so he can move her hidden money, he has become stressed. And he’s demanded that son Nicky go even further in helping him scam Kim.

In last night’s episode Nicky failed to plant the software, so Caleb took matters into his own hands. Seemingly working with Kim, he waited until she was distracted by a parcel delivery and then jumped at his chance.

Emmerdale: Is Kim Tate onto Caleb Miligan’s scam?

He successfully installed the spyware which gave him access to Kim’s computer screen and key logs. And later he confirmed he was watching Kim browsing for expensive handbags.

However that doesn’t sit right with fans. Kim has never been one for flashy handbags. And they think she knows what Caleb was up to – and has worked out his entire scheme.

They are convinced she is setting him up for a dramatic showdown. One said: “Does Caleb not know that Home Farm has CCTV so he would’ve been recorded putting that USB into Kim’s laptop? But then again no one else seems to frigging remember.”

Is it game over for Caleb in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “I hope with all the secret cameras at Home Farm, Kim knows exactly what Caleb is up to.”

Another fan said: “I thought Kim was smarter than to continue to be in business with Caleb, after all if he can screw his family then he can screw over anyone. I’m hoping Kim’s playing along & will turn the tables on Caleb.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“Is Kim really that gullible. I think not!!!” said another. A fifth added: “Something tells me Kim knows what Caleb is doing.”

Another added: “Caleb has no chance outwitting Queen Kim, she is always 1 step ahead.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!