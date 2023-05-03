Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb betrays Cain and Moira as his plan spirals out of control

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb betrays Cain and Moira as his plan to take Home Farm spirals out of control.

Prioritising the stud farm, Caleb suggests taking advantage of Moira and Cain’s farm so that they can secure the land for the stud farm.

But, with Kim impressed by Caleb’s willingness to betrays the Dingles, will Caleb go through with his idea and betray his newfound family in Emmerdale spoilers?

Will and Cain see red (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Cain fight

Next week, Will’s had enough of Cain and decides to confront him at the garage. However, he soon has to apologise, feeling small.

Cain makes a harsh remark about Kim which angers Will even more. Will ends up throwing a punch at Cain, livid.

Jimmy and Caleb do their best to try to break up the fight with Caleb holding Cain back whilst Jimmy does the same to Will.

Back from her business trip, Kim confronts Cain and tells him that this is his final warning before she takes action. But, will this stop Cain from getting involved with Will again?

Caleb comes up with an idea for the stud farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb betrays Cain and Moira?

Later on, Kim worries that Caleb’s loyalties lie with Cain rather than the business. Things are made worse when Caleb messes up purchasing the land for the stud farm.

Kim’s furious and decides to end their business partnership, feeling as though she can’t fully trust him to do the job at hand.

Kim ends their partnership so Caleb steps things up (Credit: ITV)

Trying to get back in Kim’s good books, Caleb hears that Moira and Cain’s farm borders with Home Farm and gets an idea.

Caleb tells Kim that he’s willing to betray Cain and Moira so that they can secure the land for the stud farm. But, will Caleb actually go behind the Dingles’ backs?

