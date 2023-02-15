Emmerdale spoilers tonight: War between Will and Cain over Kyle dispute?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, February 15), Will and Cain make an enemy of each other as they clash over Kyle.

Cain’s furious when Will won’t let him spend time with Kyle.

How extreme is Will and Cain’s disagreement in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Cain doesn’t think that Will should be interfering (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will and Cain clash over Kyle

Tonight, Cain’s feeling the pressure as Kyle’s court hearing is just around the corner.

Wanting to support his son, Cain is frustrated with Amy when she sticks to Kyle’s bail conditions and doesn’t let him go near him.

Later, in The Hide, Kyle and Lucas start playing a game together.

Amy has to rush off to sign some papers for the solicitor so Will offers to look after Kyle.

He takes him to the playground but is wary as Cain approaches them.

Will makes it clear that Amy doesn’t want him to go near Kyle.

Cain’s livid and lashes out at Will but things are made worse when Amy arrives and backs up Will’s stance.

Seeing that things are kicking off, Caleb arrives and removes Cain away from the scene to calm down.

Amy’s furious with Cain’s outburst and goes home to tell Victoria about it.

She then shares the shocking plan that she’s come up with.

But how will Amy’s plan affect Cain?

Noah’s suspicions grow (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Noah’s insecure over Samson

Last night (Tuesday, February 14), Noah was jealous as he saw Samson and Amelia spending time together.

Arriving at the café with some Valentine’s Day gifts for Amelia, Noah was put out to see Samson, Amelia and Esther sitting at a table together.

Amelia reassured Noah that Samson was just making a positive step in wanting to get to know his daughter.

Noah wasn’t convinced.

Tonight, Noah’s insecurities over Samson grow.

But, is Noah right to be worried?

