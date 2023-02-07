In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Samson decides to get closer to Amelia and his baby Esther, creating jealousy in Noah.

Samson wants to spend more time with Esther, which leaves Amelia overjoyed.

But will Amelia cheat on Noah with Samson?

Samson in Emmerdale has a sudden change of tune (Credit: ITV)

Samson has wanted nothing to do with Esther

Ever since Samson found out that Amelia was pregnant with his baby, Samson made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with it.

He was shocked when he found out that Amelia would be keeping her baby.

He thought that the baby would get in the way of his academic goals.

When baby Esther was born, Sam and Lydia tried to convince Samson to visit Esther.

With this, he faked his excitement as he visited Esther in the hospital.

When the father and daughter were alone together, Samson turned bitter and blamed Esther for ruining his life.

Samson even called the social services on Amelia in the hope that Esther would get taken away and therefore removed from his life.

His plan didn’t work.

As Sam and Lydia have been spending time with Esther, Samson has started to feel isolated from his family.

But, is this all about to change?

Samson and Amelia get closer (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia cheats with Samson?

Next week, Samson has a sudden change of heart and decides that he wants to get to know Esther.

Noah enters the café with a bunch of flowers and a card for Amelia as a Valentine’s gift.

However, he’s taken aback when he sees Amelia chatting with Samson.

Noah’s jealousy is apparent but Amelia reassures him that Samson wanting to get to know Esther is a good thing.

Noah can’t help but worry that Samson is trying to take his place in Amelia’s life.

But, does Samson have an ulterior motive for wanting to be a part of his daughter’s life?

Will Amelia cheat on Noah with Samson?

