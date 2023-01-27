Emmerdale spoilers: Samson turns evil as he blackmails Noah

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Samson Dingle is set to turn evil as he attempts to blackmail cousin Noah Dingle.

This latest development comes following a string of cruel and malicious behaviours from Samson.

Resenting infant daughter Esther and ex hook-up Amelia Spencer, Samson has proved that he can get truly nasty when he wants to be.

But what does Samson’s cruelty mean for Noah?

Noah steps up where Samson falls short

Amelia gave birth to baby Esther on Emmerdale last year.

Esther is the result of a hook-up between Amelia and Samson.

When Amelia gave birth, Samson quickly made it clear that he did not plan on being a father to the child – telling as much to Esther as she lay in her hospital cot.

After being asked to look after Esther while Amelia took some time for herself, Samson acted cruelly.

He reported Amelia to social services and told them that he wanted to have the baby put up for adoption.

While this plan ultimately fell through, Samson remains resentful of Amelia and Esther.

However, Noah has shown a love and support for Amelia that Samson has been lacking.

Could this come back to bite Noah as Samson strikes?

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson blackmails Noah

An upcoming storyline on the soap will see Noah offer to set up a trust fund for Esther.

However, Samson quickly plots to take advantage of Noah.

He attempts to blackmail Noah into giving him the money instead.

But how will Samson’s cruel plan impact Noah and Amelia?

And how what affect will this have on the Dingle family at large?

Can the family recover from Samson’s latest scheme?

