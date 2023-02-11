Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as Amy continues to prevent Cain from seeing his son, he humiliates a furious Will.

This comes as Will gets between Cain and son Kyle, resulting in a heated confrontation between the two.

As Amy seeks to keep Cain and Kyle apart, seething Cain seeks his revenge.

Will is left humiliated by a triumphant Cain.

But how far will Cain go in his latest vendetta?

Amy is determined that Cain get nowhere near Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets into a confrontation with Will

Cain is already anxious about Kyle’s court hearing.

He is further put out when Amy keeps to the bail conditions which are preventing him from seeing his son.

Later at The Hide, Amy and Kyle join Will and Lucas, and the young boys become engrossed in a game together.

Suddenly, Amy has to dash off to sign some papers for the solicitor.

Will offers to take Kyle to the playground with him and Lucas.

However, things kick off when Cain sees them together.

Cain plots his revenge against Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy and Will twist the knife

Will and Cain get into a tense discussion about Amy’s orders for Cain to stay away from Kyle.

She arrives at their confrontation and quickly reminds him that he’s not allowed to see his son.

Caleb arrives on the scene to defuse the situation.

He leads Cain away.

Later, Amy is furious and brooding over her confrontation with Cain.

Walking in on Amy in this state, Victoria is shocked when Amy shares her plan.

Later, Will apologises to Amy for getting into it with Cain.

Cain relishes Will’s despair as he struggles to contain Apollo (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets his revenge on Will

They are shocked when the new stud horse, Apollo, escapes and charges down Main Street.

However, neither of them is aware that it was a vengeful Cain who freed the horse from its holding stall.

Cain watches from afar as Will despairs.

Will tries in vain to control the rampaging horse.

Then, Caleb and Sam arrive with a horse box to subdue Apollo.

Cain watches on, gleeful at Will’s despair.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

