Composite image of Cain and Will on Emmerdale, looking aggressive and angry (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Cain humiliates furious Will

Cain seeks revenge against meddling Will

By Joel Harley
| Updated:

Latest Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that, as Amy continues to prevent Cain from seeing his son, he humiliates a furious Will.

This comes as Will gets between Cain and son Kyle, resulting in a heated confrontation between the two.

As Amy seeks to keep Cain and Kyle apart, seething Cain seeks his revenge.

Will is left humiliated by a triumphant Cain.

But how far will Cain go in his latest vendetta?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this storyline below.

Cain looks furious at Amy while they stand outside with Caleb and Will on Emmerdale
Amy is determined that Cain get nowhere near Kyle (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets into a confrontation with Will

Cain is already anxious about Kyle’s court hearing.

He is further put out when Amy keeps to the bail conditions which are preventing him from seeing his son.

Later at The Hide, Amy and Kyle join Will and Lucas, and the young boys become engrossed in a game together.

Suddenly, Amy has to dash off to sign some papers for the solicitor.

Will offers to take Kyle to the playground with him and Lucas.

However, things kick off when Cain sees them together.

Cain glares at Will from afar on Emmerdale
Cain plots his revenge against Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy and Will twist the knife

Will and Cain get into a tense discussion about Amy’s orders for Cain to stay away from Kyle.

She arrives at their confrontation and quickly reminds him that he’s not allowed to see his son.

Caleb arrives on the scene to defuse the situation.

He leads Cain away.

Later, Amy is furious and brooding over her confrontation with Cain.

Walking in on Amy in this state, Victoria is shocked when Amy shares her plan.

Later, Will apologises to Amy for getting into it with Cain.

Cain approaches Apollo the horse on Emmerdale
Cain relishes Will’s despair as he struggles to contain Apollo (Credit: ITV)

Cain gets his revenge on Will

They are shocked when the new stud horse, Apollo, escapes and charges down Main Street.

However, neither of them is aware that it was a vengeful Cain who freed the horse from its holding stall.

Cain watches from afar as Will despairs.

Will tries in vain to control the rampaging horse.

Then, Caleb and Sam arrive with a horse box to subdue Apollo.

Cain watches on, gleeful at Will’s despair.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Cain And Chas Tell Caleb About Faith

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Cain Dingle Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers

Trending Articles

Dan Walker on 5 News, Nicola Bulley partner during interview
Partner of Nicola Bulley makes moving vow as Dan Walker expresses ‘heartbreak’
Strictly star Amy Dowden talking on This Morning
Amy Dowden leaves fans ‘sad’ with Strictly announcement
Harvey Price smiling and Katie Price with curly blonde hair
Katie Price fans praise son Harvey as he shows off results of his weight loss
Call the Midwife finale episode pulled from BBC One next Sunday
Emmerdale's Dominic Brunt is smiling at the soap awards, and in a bubble is Paddy looking sad
Emmerdale: Who is Dominic Brunt? Which co-star is he married to?
Emmerdale star Charley Webb and Debbie Dingle comp image
Where has Debbie Dingle gone in Emmerdale? Will Charley Webb ever return?