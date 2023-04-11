Emmerdale fans convinced they know who Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum is

Emmerdale fans are coming in thick and fast with the theories on who Nicky Miligan’s mum is – and they’ve narrowed it down to three suspects. The nanny was revealed last week to be Caleb’s son in a shock twist.

But the shocks kept on coming when Nicky revealed his mother – Caleb’s wife – had expectations of him. She wants the millions Caleb lost back and her lifestyle back.

Who is Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum in Emmerdale? (Credit: ITV)

However the Tate boys stopped short of revealing who Nicky’s mum is. But fans have theories.

Eagle eyed Emmerdale fans have predicted that Nicky’s mum and Caleb’s wife will be Defence Barrister Milligan, who represented serial killer Meena Jutla last year. Spotting the names are the same as well as Caleb’s legal connections.

Is Meena’s defence barrister Caleb’s wife in Emmerdale? Fans spotted their last names match (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Is Nicky’s mum the Defence Barrister Milligan (Amy Robbins) from Meena’s court plea hearing? Is that how Caleb was able to help Kyle with legal stuff? #emmerdale.”

However others have another theory. And they are sure there is another Home Farm connection – with Nicky’s mum being the one and only Sadie King.

“I think it will be a very old character coming back?! Like Sadie King?” said one. Another agreed writing: “Sadie King!”

New theory on Nicky Miligan’s mum in Emmerdale

As the theories keep coming, a new twist has emerged. Some think it could be Mary’s new girlfriend, Faye!

We know Faye used to be married and has kids, but we don’t know much else about her or her past. Fans of Emmerdale have certainly been suspicious for a while that she’s been distant with Mary and isn’t all she seems to be.

She has seemed distant with Mary, but is that really because she’s hiding her true identity? Could she really be Nicky’s mum? And therefore, Caleb’s wife?!

“Faye possibly Nicky’s Mother, it couldn’t be any more outlandish than these storylines,” shared one viewer.

Another added: “I’ve just thought of a twist: What if Faye is Nicky’s mother?”

A third also mused: “Maybe Faye is Nicky’s mum.”

Is Faye really into Mary? (Credit: ITV)

William Ash on the big reveal

But while the secret of who the mystery woman is remains closely-guarded, actor William Ash has revealed how he kept Caleb’s identity hidden even from Nicky actor Lewis Cope. He said: “It’s nice to have their big secret out in the open.

“There’s been a lot of people speculating, even people coming up to me in the street and asking: ‘What’s Caleb up to?’ and ‘why is he in the village?’ It’s good for that part of the story to be out there, great for the audience so they don’t start losing interest in that thread.”

He added that he knew all along what was coming: “I did! I knew that Frank Tate was Caleb’s dad and Faith his mum. Plus I knew that Caleb’s son had got a job at Home Farm which Caleb had pushed him to do to place him in that world to find out as much as possible about it.”

Read more: Emmerdale war confirmed for the Tates and Dingles after latest bombshell

The actor also teased fireworks to come. He said: “It could be a bit of a burden for them both as there’s a foot in both families. It’s really clever that they’ve used that device to see how much disruption these characters can cause.

“There’s always been that clash between the Tates and the Dingles but it will really ramp it up now! It’s really big what Caleb and Nicky are attempting to do so there are a lot of fireworks ready to go off.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

