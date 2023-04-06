Emmerdale: 6 big questions after Caleb and Nicky’s jaw-dropping reveal

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday April 6) saw Caleb confront Leyla’s stalker, revealing him to be nanny Nicky. It was then revealed that Nicky is Caleb’s son.

Adding to this, another secret was exposed as the two walked into the graveyard, with Caleb paying respects to his dad – Frank Tate! The two have been worming their way into Home Farm to take it back from the clutches of Kim.

It’s safe to say that this was a shocker of a reveal. Here are six big questions we have after Caleb and Nicky’s connection was exposed to viewers.

Is Caleb even a Dingle? (Credit: ITV)

1. Is Faith actually Caleb’s mum?

Now that Caleb’s dad has been revealed as Frank Tate, is the original story of Faith Dingle being his mum even true?

Caleb’s been enjoying getting to know the Dingles since his arrival, desperate to help Cain and Kyle as well as get to know Chas. But was this all an act?

Now, we’ve been left wondering whether Caleb is even a Dingle(ish). Did Faith get with Frank Tate and have a secret child? Could Faith still be Caleb’s mum?

According to Will Ash, Caleb could in fact be a Dingle with the reveal seeing a war break out between the Dingles and Tates.

Will revealed: “It could be a bit of a burden for them both as there’s a foot in both families. It’s really clever that they’ve used that device to see how much disruption these characters can cause. There’s always been that clash between the Tates and the Dingles but it will really ramp it up now! It’s really big what Caleb and Nicky are attempting to do so there are a lot of fireworks ready to go off.”

Is Nicky even in love with Gabby? (Credit: ITV)

2. Emmerdale: Is Nicky just using Gabby?

Gabby made her feelings for Nicky very clear ever since she first interviewed him as the Home Farm nanny and commented on his appearance. Nicky may have seen Gabby as an easy way into Home Farm as a result.

Tonight, Nicky told Caleb that he’s had to teach himself not be physically sick every time that Gabby looks at him with puppy dog eyes. Caleb responded by telling Nicky to be nice to her. So, is Nicky just using Gabby to get into Home Farm or is he just telling his dad what he thinks he wants him to hear?

Why are they so interested in Home Farm? (Credit: ITV)

3. What’s the story with Caleb’s wife?

Nicky told Gabby that his mum died when he was 15, proposing to Gabby with his mum’s ring. However, tonight, it sounded as though Nicky’s mum is very much alive and kicking.

After seeing Caleb and Leyla together, Nicky threatened to tell his mum that Caleb had been seeing someone else. Caleb replied back by saying that he had to accept Caleb and Nicky’s mum were separated. But who is Caleb’s wife and Nicky’s mum? Why did Nicky lie about her being dead?

Are Caleb’s feelings for Leyla real? (Credit: ITV)

4. Emmerdale: Is Caleb actually interested in Leyla?

Caleb’s been spending some time flirting with Leyla, with the pair recently sleeping together. However, Nicky wasn’t best pleased about his dad getting distracted and decided to stalk Leyla.

Caleb confronted Nicky and told him that getting to know Leyla was just a bit of fun and nothing serious. However, he did say that he could do whatever he liked now that he wasn’t with Nicky’s mum anymore. But does Caleb even like Leyla? Or, is she just a distraction?

What do Caleb and Nicky want from Home Farm? (Credit: ITV)

5. What’s Caleb and Nicky’s plan?

It’s clear that Caleb and Nicky want to win back Home Farm from Kim. However, whilst they’ve been worming their way into Kim’s life, their plan remains unclear.

Nicky is clearly working on Gabby while Caleb is getting involved with the stud farm, but what is Caleb and Nicky’s overall plan? What’s the next step?

Jamie is Caleb’s brother (Credit: ITV)

6. Emmerdale: Is Jamie Tate working with Caleb?

Viewers have been wondering for a long time whether Caleb could be working with Jamie Tate. Well, if Caleb’s dad is Frank Tate that makes him Jamie Tate’s half-brother.

Let’s not forget that baby Thomas is Jamie’s son, with Caleb putting a lot of emphasis on wondering where “the kid” was tonight.

Could Nicky’s engagement to Gabby be an attempt to give baby Thomas back to Jamie? Could Jamie be working with Caleb and Nicky to get revenge on Kim?

Jamie did in fact fake his engagement to Gabby and played her the whole time. Perhaps, Nicky is taking some tips from Jamie and setting out to do a similar thing to Gabby once more?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

What did you think about THAT big reveal? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!