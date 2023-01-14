Emmerdale star teases Jamie Tate’s return and Home Farm takeover

Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has teased Jamie Tate’s explosive return.

The Gabby Thomas actress has opened up about the possibility of Kim Tate’s son making a comeback.

Viewers know Jamie is on the run abroad after attempting to murder both his mother and mother-in-law.

But with his return hanging over his family, Rosie has teased what it would be like.

“I think Jamie returning would be chaos,” she told ED! and other media.

“There’s a lot of things unsolved from when he was here. A lot of hurt would come back for Gabby, because obviously he left when she thought they were getting married, and he was playing her.

“Yeah – I think it would cause a lot of chaos.”

Rosie also teased it could mean an end to the Tates at Home Farm.

Is Jamie Tate returning to Emmerdale?

She added: “With Kim as well, it would certainly rock the boat with Home Farm.

“Whose hands Home Farm would be left in after that, I don’t know. But Gabby’s hoping that it’s hers! So we’ll see what happens.”

In 2021 Jamie faked his death after driving into a lake.

While his family and neighbours believed him to be dead, he went to live with his former mother-in-law Hazel.

After Millie’s mother and Hazel’s daughter Andrea was murdered by Meena Jutla, Hazel brought Millie to live with her and Jamie.

For nearly a year Kim believed her son to be dead.

However while he was hiding out with Hazel, he became increasingly unhinged.

He kept Hazel and Millie captive and rarely allowed them out – and when Hazel tried to escape he pushed her down the stairs in an attempt to kill her.

Having narrowly survived, Hazel came clean to Kim in hospital.

Kim was utterly devastated by the lengths her son went to to escape her clutches.

But with her now declaring her son dead to her, will Jamie return for his revenge? Or his children?

Multi-millionaire Kim signed over 20 per cent of her entire business to Gabby for grandson Thomas – effectively cutting Jamie out.

Did Kim make a mistake?

