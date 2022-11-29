Caleb Miligan is the latest newcomer to ruffle some feathers in the village, with Emmerdale announcing that he’s Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother.

However, up until now, Emmerdale has kept Caleb’s relationship with the Dingles as vague as possible.

Now, Emmerdale writer Sharon Marshall has confirmed exactly who Caleb is and what he has to do with the Dingles.

Will Ash will join the Emmerdale cast (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale casts Will Ash as Caleb Miligan

Waterloo Road star, Will Ash, has been cast as Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother, Caleb.

Caleb is a successful businessman who will arrive on the scene on Christmas Day.

He has a lot of questions for Cain and Chas that he has accumulated over the years.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, has spoken of her delight at the casting of Will Ash as Caleb, exclaiming: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas has ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

Will Ash, speaking of his new role, said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them.

“Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

But, who exactly is Caleb related to?

Who are his parents?

Caleb is Faith’s son (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale confirms Caleb’s relationship to the Dingles

Whilst it has become known that Caleb is Cain’s long-lost brother, many have wondered whether he is related to Faith or Shadrach.

Emmerdale writer, Sharon Marshall, announced on This Morning today (Tuesday November 29, 2022) that Caleb is in fact Faith’s son… and Cain knew about him all along.

“Caleb Miligan is the long-lost brother of Cain and Chas. So, Faith had another child, people were asking who the mother was,” she said.

“Cain knew about him but kept it a secret. He’s got lots of questions he wants answering.

“There’s huge consequences of the big actions over Christmas. Caleb is going to be massive.”

With Cain and Chas already hating each other over Al and Chas’ affair, Caleb’s arrival is bound to make tensions worse amongst the siblings, given Cain has kept the secret hidden.

Why has Caleb arrived now?

Will he make things difficult for Cain and Chas?

