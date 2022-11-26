Baffled Emmerdale fans all asking same question about Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother Caleb

Emmerdale fans are all asking the same question as Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother Caleb has been revealed.

The village hardman has half sister Chas through their mother Faith Dingle, and siblings Sam and Belle through his biological father Zak Dingle.

Emmerdale fans want to know how Caleb is Cain’s brother (Credit: ITV)

And now it has been revealed by the soap that he has a long-lost brother called Caleb.

Described as a “well-connected, successful businessman”, Caleb has been known to Cain since he was a teenager.

It turns out Cain has kept Caleb’s existence a secret from Chas since they were teenagers.

Speaking about Caleb’s arrival, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas has ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

Emmerdale reveal’s Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

But fans have all been left asking one question – how is Caleb Cain’s brother?

Is it through his mum Faith – which would make him also Chas’ brother?

Or is it through Zak – Cain’s father – which would make him Sam and Belle’s brother too?

Could it even be through Shadrach that wouldn’t make him Cain’s real brother at all?

One fan asked: “No idea if this is Faith or Zak’s kid. I assume it’s not Zak’s because then the article would mention Sam and Belle surely.

“This storyline doesn’t seem to involve them. It seems to involve Chas so I assume it’s from Faith. But why would Faith not confess to Chas when she was dying?”

Actor William Ash will play Cain Dingle’s long-lost brother Caleb in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Fans are asking the same question

A second said: “I mean, technically, if he’s Faith’s kid then he’s not a Dingle, is he? Or was she another distant cousin who married within? I know, it’s pedantic but still.”

A third said: “Would this be Shadrach’s child? I think it would be bizarre if Faith had a child out there who she never even mentioned while she was dying?”

Another added: “If he’s Faith’s son this is poor poor writing to not have his name even mentioned when she was dying.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“I hope he’s Shadrachs son, which means he’s not really Cain’s brother but Chas’s half brother.

“It says Cain has kept his existence a secret since he was a teenager and he didn’t know Zak was his real dad until he was an adult so that potentially ties in.”

What do you think?

