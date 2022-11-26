Emmerdale has announced that actor Will Ash will be joining the cast of the ITV soap as Caleb Miligan.

Caleb is the long-lost brother of Cain Dingle and his arrival is set to cause drama for the Dingle family.

Cain gets a surprise when his long lost brother Caleb, who is a well connected, successful businessman, turns up in Emmerdale unannounced.

However it’s far from a happy, festive reunion as Caleb has a lot of difficult questions he wants Cain to answer.

Caleb’s arrival is set to make things worse for siblings Chas and Cain, who are currently not speaking.

It turns out Cain has kept Caleb’s existence a secret from Chas since they were teenagers.

Speaking about Caleb’s arrival, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Will Ash to the village. It’s fantastic to have such a high calibre and immensely talented actor join our wonderful team.

“Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas has ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?

“His arrival certainly promises to shake things up for the Dingles and make 2023 start off with a huge bang!”

Will Ash ‘thrilled’ to be joining Emmerdale cast

Speaking about his new role, Will said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such an iconic show. Emmerdale is packed full of fantastic actors and I’m really looking forward to working alongside them.

“Caleb is a fantastically complex character and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

What else has Will Ash been in?

Will Ash is well-known for playing Nick Anderson in Clocking off and Jon Moore in TV Series Burn it.

He also played teacher Chris Mead in Waterloo Road from 2009 until 2011.

More recently he appeared in TV series Paranoid, The Loch, The Tunnel and The Rising.

Will has also made appearances in Coronation Street, Casualty, Doctor Who, Shameless, Scott & Bailey, Vera, Death in Paradise, Moving on and Heartbeat.

Will is also the second cousin of Coronation Street star Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman.

