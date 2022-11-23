In last night’s Emmerdale (Tuesday November 22, 2022), Chas visited Cain in prison, but didn’t get the best reception.

Cain disowned Chas, wanting nothing to do with her.

Now fans have all been left saying the same thing.

Chas paid Cain a visit in prison (Credit: ITV)

Cain disowned Chas

Last night, Chas visited Cain in prison.

When Cain saw that she had turned up to see him, he immediately started to turn himself back around.

Chas begged him to speak to her, in which Cain allowed her ten minutes.

Selfishly, Chas looked for pity from Cain as she explained that she was lonely now that Cain had killed Al. But what she doesn’t know is Cain didn’t kill Al, his son Kyle did.

She also said that she felt bad that people were accusing Priya of having an affair when it was in fact herself.

Cain couldn’t believe what he was hearing and told Chas to confess to the affair, despite his previous wish of keeping the secret from Paddy.

He then disowned Chas, telling her that she’s dead to him.

Cain made it clear to Chas he never wants to see her again (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are siding with Cain

After seeing Chas make everything about herself – yet again – fans have sided with Cain.

They’re delighted that someone has finally told Chas off and put her in her place.

One fan wrote: “Cain to Chas “don’t come visit me again, you’re dead to me as much as our mother is”, wow… you tell her Cain.”

Another viewer commented: “Cain wanting to turn his back on Chas”, followed by a series of clapping emojis.

Cain to Chas “don’t come visit me again you’re dead to me as much as our mother is” wow.. you tell her cain #Emmerdale — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) November 22, 2022

Cain wanting to turn his back on Chas 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) November 22, 2022

A third Emmerdale fan exclaimed: “Well said Cain, Chas needed telling!”

One fan cheered: “Go on Cain! Get lost Chas!”

A fifth viewer tweeted: “[Bleep] Chas went from 0 to 100 on the crazy scale. So glad Cain told Chas where to go with her pathetic self-loathing.”

Has Chloe figured out who Al was seeing? (Credit: ITV)

Can Chas ever come back from this?

With Cain pressurising Chas into exposing her affair, her secret is on the verge of being revealed.

Tonight (Wednesday November 23, 2022), Chloe bursts into The Woolpack as throws accusations around as to who she thinks Al was having an affair with.

But, will Chloe expose the truth?

Or will Chas have to confess everything and own up?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

