Al Chapman looking worried and Kyle Winchester looking intrigued in Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Kyle killing Al has baffled fans all asking the same question

Cain told Moira that it was Kyle who killed Al

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans have all been asking the same question after it was revealed that Kyle Winchester is the one who shot Al Chapman.

In Friday’s Emmerdale episode (November 4) Cain told Moira that it was his 10-year-old son Kyle who killed Al.

But fans were all left wondering the same thing.

Cain Dingle looks pleadingly at wife Moira in prison as he confesses
Cain told Moira the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain reveals Kyle killed Al

Last week Cain discovered that his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

However he put the gun down and told Al it was only to get his attention.

Cain and Al began to fight but both men could be seen trying to get the gun.

Al was shot and died from his injuries.

Emmerdale Feb 10 Cain’s temper reaches such a pique little Kyle runs out and goes missing
Kyle killed Al but Cain is covering for him (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Al’s fiancée heard the shot and went to investigate. She found Cain stood near Al’s dead body holding the gun and called the police.

Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

In Friday’s episode Cain’s family went to his plea hearing and he pleaded guilty.

He later asked Moira to come and visit and he told her the truth – Kyle shot and killed Al.

But as Kyle was revealed to be Al’s killer, fans were wondering how the 10-year-old boy knew how to use a shotgun and how he wasn’t knocked back or injured by the force of the gun.

Flashback reveals the moment Kyle killed Al

In tonight’s episode (Monday, November 7) spoilers reveal that flashbacks will show the moment Kyle shot Al.

Kyle and Cain relive the events of Al’s murder and a distressed Moira breaks down as Cain argues he did what he needed to in order to protect his son.

Cain can only watch as Moira struggles with the devastating news.

A flashback will show the moment Kyle shot Al (Credit: ITV)

As she fights back tears she tells Cain that the truth is worse than a lie.

Cain feels helpless as his wife struggles to keep it together.

But Cain is left uncertain whether he will be able to count on Moira to keep this massive secret.

Meanwhile Kyle‘s mother Amy also learns the truth.

How will she react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

