Emmerdale: Kyle killing Al has baffled fans all asking the same question

Emmerdale fans have all been asking the same question after it was revealed that Kyle Winchester is the one who shot Al Chapman.

In Friday’s Emmerdale episode (November 4) Cain told Moira that it was his 10-year-old son Kyle who killed Al.

But fans were all left wondering the same thing.

Cain told Moira the truth (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Cain reveals Kyle killed Al

Last week Cain discovered that his sister Chas had been having an affair with Al Chapman.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

However he put the gun down and told Al it was only to get his attention.

Cain and Al began to fight but both men could be seen trying to get the gun.

Al was shot and died from his injuries.

Kyle killed Al but Cain is covering for him (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Al’s fiancée heard the shot and went to investigate. She found Cain stood near Al’s dead body holding the gun and called the police.

Cain was arrested and charged with Al’s murder.

In Friday’s episode Cain’s family went to his plea hearing and he pleaded guilty.

He later asked Moira to come and visit and he told her the truth – Kyle shot and killed Al.

But as Kyle was revealed to be Al’s killer, fans were wondering how the 10-year-old boy knew how to use a shotgun and how he wasn’t knocked back or injured by the force of the gun.

Oh my gosh, it was Kyle!!! How the hell would he know how to fire that gun? #Emmerdale — 🍁𝕂𝕖𝕫🍁 (@KerryFr14902535) November 4, 2022

So how the heck did little Kyle manage to let off that ruddy great shot gun? 🤷‍♀️ must be concealing massive kickback bruises and been working out…. #Emmerdale — Sally O'Donnell (@SallyOdonnell) November 4, 2022

So 4ft Kyle shot Al suffers no kick back from the gun & managed to run away before Kerry got there ?! #emmerdale — Alan Cortes (@AlanCortes) November 4, 2022

How could Kyle fire a gun like that?! #Emmerdale — Roscoe Barnes (@roscoeleebarnes) November 4, 2022

Shotguns are heavy and the recoil knocks you back unless you've been fitted for a gun, pretty sure a little kid would go flying if they shot one and yet Kyle picked it up, shot Al and had legged it by the time Kerryman, who heard the shot, got there #emmerdale — @Carole💙 (@CaroleAnn1982) November 4, 2022

Everyone saying kyle killed Al, do you honestly think a kid could handle that shotgun, the kick back on that gun would knock him flying and wouldn't be that accurate #emmerdale — Shaun Barden (@BardenShaun) November 2, 2022

Flashback reveals the moment Kyle killed Al

In tonight’s episode (Monday, November 7) spoilers reveal that flashbacks will show the moment Kyle shot Al.

Kyle and Cain relive the events of Al’s murder and a distressed Moira breaks down as Cain argues he did what he needed to in order to protect his son.

Cain can only watch as Moira struggles with the devastating news.

A flashback will show the moment Kyle shot Al (Credit: ITV)

As she fights back tears she tells Cain that the truth is worse than a lie.

Cain feels helpless as his wife struggles to keep it together.

But Cain is left uncertain whether he will be able to count on Moira to keep this massive secret.

Meanwhile Kyle‘s mother Amy also learns the truth.

How will she react?

