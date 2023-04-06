Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb’s dark side revealed in schedule-change episode

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday, April 6), Caleb’s dark side is revealed as he confronts Leyla’s stalker. Viewers will see Caleb’s dark side come out tonight, with the soap only airing a half an hour episode instead of the usual hour.

After seeing a hooded figure lurking about, Caleb tackles the figure. But, who is Leyla’s stalker? Can Caleb warn them off in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Caleb attacks the hooded figure (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb’s dark side exposed

Caleb has recently been enjoying getting close to Leyla. He first started showing an interest in her when Callum was threatening her. Caleb had given her some advice on how to defend herself from the drug dealer.

Last night (Wednesday April 5, 2023), Cain told Liam that Leyla and Caleb had spent the night together. As the pair met up once again with things starting to get steamy back inside of the house, a hooded figure was watching them through the window.

Tonight, Caleb decides to take action as he spots the hooded figure lurking outside, staring through a car window. With Leyla entering the village hall, the hooded figure watches her.

Tackling the figure, Caleb’s dark side is revealed as he strives to protect Leyla. But, who is the hooded figure? And, can Caleb warn them to stay away from Leyla?

Kim doesn’t approve of Gabby’s engagement (Credit: ITV)

Kim and Gabby don’t see eye to eye

Earlier this week, Kim found out about Nicky and Gabby’s relationship with each other. She then handed Nicky the termination papers for breaching his contract.

With Nicky wanting to prove his love to Gabby, he proposed to her in the Hide, leaving Kim livid. Gabby accepted, delighted by the engagement.

With Kim desperate to end the engagement, Gabby threatened to remove baby Thomas from Kim’s life if she didn’t accept their relationship.

Now, Kim and Gabby continue to not see eye to eye as the situation with Nicky drives a wedge between them. But, will Kim come round to the idea of their engagement?

Gus wants to use Rhona’s frozen embryos (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Gus asks Rhona for a big favour

Last night, Rhona was shocked to bump into her ex-husband, Gus. Gus had been eating a meal in the Woolpack before arranging a catch up with Rhona.

Tonight, Gus’ real intentions are uncovered as he catches up with Rhona over a coffee in the Hide. Gus asks Rhona is he can use her frozen embryos.

They had both frozen some embryos together when they were together but Rhona had been led to believe that they had been destroyed, leaving her stunned. But, will Rhona agree to let Gus use them?

